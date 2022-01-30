A real Wolverine? The curious find in Italy that aroused suspicion

Wolverines is surely one of the most popular characters within the brand Marvel. This anti-hero is a mutant with the power to heal even the worst of injuries and has claws on his hands that serve as weapons. His skeleton is covered in Adamantium, the most powerful metal of all. These characteristics make Logan a valuable member of the X Men which had its interpretation in the cinema by the talented Hugh Jackman.

Now a mysterious discovery in Italy refers to this fictional character who became so popular over the years and the various interventions in the Hollywood industry. The “Medieval Wolverines” was discovered by scientists from the Sapienza University from Rome. In this case we are talking about a warrior who lost an arm and replaced it with a knife.

The “Medieval Wolverine”

The remains of “Medieval Wolverines” They appeared in a Lombard necropolis located in northern Italy. The Lombards were a Germanic people who were in power in much of the Italian peninsula from the year 568 to 774. From the beginning, the singular characteristic of this warrior called the attention of its discoverers who had found other people buried with their weapons. but never something like that.

It was a man between the ages of 40 and 50 who apparently lost his right arm in combat. The investigators do not rule out a surgical amputation, the truth can never be discovered, only the peculiarity of the knife with which he replaced his lost limb and that he surely used to continue fighting. Beside his weapon they found a hood and buckle with worn leather straps.

The man covered his stump with the hood and attached the knife to it through the straps hooked into the buckle. This is how he replaced his missing limb with a knife ready to be used in a confrontation. In this way the Italian researchers discovered a real “Medieval Wolverines” who could have staged incredible fights with his special arm.

One feature that points to the possibility that the man used his weapon extensively is that his tooth enamel was worn away. The guess is that he used the teeth to tighten the straps that held the blade. He also had a C-shaped ridge on his shoulder bone that might indicate that he regularly held his shoulder high, arm outstretched, ready for battle. All indications point to the fact that the knife served as a prosthesis to continue fighting!