A few days before the start of the Beijing Olympics, the abuse of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai returns to the scene

Xiao, a Chinese-born artist based in Melbourne, holds up a t-shirt she designed to highlight the plight of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. (Ben Rothenberg via The New York Times)

Xiao, a Chinese-born artist based in Melbourne, was distraught that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s precarious situation had fallen off the radar ahead of the year’s first Grand Slam. Therefore, Xiao designed a T-shirt, and despite the dismay of Australian Open organizers, took her to Melbourne Park.

Xiao worried that the Australian government’s battle with unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic had overshadowed the plight of Peng, one of China’s most popular tennis players, who has mostly disappeared from public view since accused a former top Chinese leader of sexual abuse. On the front of Xiao’s shirt was a photo of Peng’s face and on the back the question “Where is Peng Shuai?”, a message that has been widely used online as a slogan to confront the Chinese Communist Party over the #MeToo accusation that caused the women’s tennis tour to suspend its tournaments in China.

Later, the security guards told Xiao, who also carried a sign with the slogan, that the items were not allowed, for which they cited a tournament policy that prohibits fans from making political messages.

“It’s a reminder for people not to forget Peng Shuai, especially since a huge drama started recently with Djokovic,” said Xiao, 26, who spoke on condition that his full name not be used because he was worried about his safety after denouncing the Chinese government.

On Tuesday, after criticism from 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Navratilova and others, the Australian Open eased its policy and is allowing T-shirts and other personal messages supporting Peng, who has remained a top priority. for many people involved in women’s tennis since her accusation became public in November.

At the time, Peng, who had reached the singles semifinals at the US Open and she was number one in the world in doubles, wrote in a post on his verified account on the social networking site Weibo that he had been sexually abused by Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier of China. In the post, Peng wrote that at some point they were involved in a consensual relationship.

The post was deleted minutes later. Online discussion of the indictment was censored in China and Peng disappeared from public view for weeks while the tennis authorities and her fellow tennis players tried to contact her without success. Then Peng, who has participated in three Olympics, had video talks with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and other Olympic officials.

Peng Shuai of China during the US Open in New York on Aug. 23, 2019. (Demetrius Freeman/The New York Times)

In a statement issued after the first of those meetings in November, the IOC announced that Peng had said that was “safe and sound” and that he has since been seen in public in China in various social media posts. On December 1, Steve Simon, Executive Director of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), suspended tournaments in the country and again requested a “full and transparent” investigation by the Chinese authorities.

Peng later told a Singaporean newspaper reporter in Beijing that her initial post had been misunderstood and that she never “said or wrote that someone sexually assaulted me.”

However, the WTA, whose leaders remain out of direct contact with Peng, has not relaxed its stance or its demands, fearing that she may have been forced to back down.

“We appreciate the continued support for Peng Shuai,” Simon said in an email on Wednesday. “The WTA is proud of Peng Shuai for speaking up for what is right and we continue our strong request for confirmation of Peng’s safety along with a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of abuse. sexual. That issue should never go away.”

Magda Linette, a top tennis player from Poland and a member of the WTA players’ council, said she hoped Peng I could talk to tennis players or Simon directly. “If we could see her in an environment where we know she is not controlled and we could at least have a conversation, because she has refused this, I think it would be a very good step to try to rebuild trust, rebuild the relationship again to see how things are going and how she’s really doing,” Linette said.

Alizé Cornet of France, who reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and is one of the tennis players who raised concerns about Peng’s safety in November, said her fears had been calmed.

“It is not the overwhelming concern I had in November when I imagined that they could have buried her in a ditch”, commented Cornet last week.

Cornet added that she believed Peng had not been physically harmed, but that she is concerned “how he will do and what the future holds.”

The renewed attention on Peng comes in a sensitive political moment The Winter Olympics are scheduled to start in Beijing on February 4.

“It’s a little sad to see that her story, especially when we’re technically in an Asia-Pacific tournament, is no longer a topic of conversation,” said Jessica Pegula, an American tennis player who reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne. “It’s disappointing, but that’s how the media works. Things explode. Then they disappear and then they explode again and something else comes.”

Pegula, who stated that she was not comfortable with Peng’s recent video appearances, added: “maybe take more strength when the Olympics start.

The Australian Open, one of tennis’s four Grand Slam tournaments, has long been positioned as the “Grand Slam of Asia Pacific,” in part due to concerns that China or another nation in the region might try to the usurpation of their status. A Chinese state-owned distillery, Luzhou Laojiao, has been a major sponsor of the tournament since 2019 and owns the brand rights to one of the main stadiums. Tennis Australia, the body in charge of the event, has an office and presence in China and has backed tournaments in China that have awarded wild-card tickets to the Australian Open.

The Australian Open it also has an agreement with CCTV, China’s national television, which has broadcast men’s and women’s matches of this Australian Open.

However, in 2022, Chinese television did not broadcast the women’s tournaments played before the open despite owning the rights. It is unclear whether this constitutes a boycott. In 2019, CCTV stopped broadcasting NBA games after Daryl Morey, the general manager of the Houston Rockets at the time, expressed his support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Since the beginning of 2020, no WTA and ATP events, the men’s professional tennis tour, have been held in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the cancellation of international sporting events in China. the country before the next Olympics. The WTA had made China one of the mainstays of its tour and had agreed to a lucrative ten-year deal to host its year-end championships, the WTA Finals, in Shenzhen. However, last year, due to the pandemic, the event, which was held there first in 2019, was moved to Guadalajara, Mexico, with only eight weeks to prepare.

The WTA would have to raise the suspension of Chinese tournaments if they were to be held this year. The China tour is scheduled for September, October and November. The WTA has not given a deadline, but wants to finalize its fall schedule much sooner than it did in 2021. Because it is China unlikely to conduct formal investigation In the face of allegations of sexual abuse by Peng, the China tour for this year is likely to be cancelled, although Simon has indicated that he would not necessarily end the association’s commitment to Chinese tournaments in 2023 and beyond.

The WTA may be able to cover much of your loss of Chinese revenue adding events elsewhere. However, there is still concern about the future.

“We had some amazing tournaments in China and I think in response a lot of players have come out and they really have a lot of juniors that are very good; tennis has never been so strong in China,” commented Linette. “That’s why I think for both of them, for the good of the WTA and China if they want their players to continue to develop and continue to have an opportunity to leave the country and do something else in tennis, it is better that this situation is resolved. in a peaceful way.”

For now, it’s still a delicate dance. Artist Xiao noted that she had hesitated before bringing her message of support for Peng to the Australian Open. “But I just feel like I did what I have to do”, he commented.

