A duel of truths – Diario Pagina Siete

Monica Heinrich V

We must recognize his versatility, the same year that Ridley Scott premieres The last duel, set in France in 1386, he premiered House of Gucci with Lady Gaga. At 84, he is more active than ever. The sequel to Gladiator and a biopic of Napoleon Bonaparte have already been announced. Good for him.

The last thing we had seen of his was the decaffeinated All the money in the world (2017), about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, and although the film left little flavor (it is difficult for me to remember a memorable scene) Ridley’s virtues were more than obvious.

Now, he’s riding the #metoo wave with this Frenchified story spoken in English. The last duel, or The last duel, is based on a true event: the rape of Lady Marguerite de Thibouville.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon wrote the script and brought in Nicole Holofcenter for the “female gaze.” That’s what they said, literally. Daddies. Ben and Matt were known as a creative duo when they were the up-and-comers, the Harvard boys (well, Damon did go to Harvard) who wrote Good Will Hunting (1997). Nicole was noticed when she directed and wrote Friends with money (2006) whose premise was not bad at all and in which Jennifer Aniston acted. Nicole was also a pupil of Martin Scorsese.

Well, Ben, Matt and Nicole read Eric Jager’s book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal and Trial by Combat in Medieval France and made it into a movie. According to Jager, with a 75% attachment to what actually happened.

The coincidences between reality, the book and the film do not matter if the cinematographic result overrides everything else. Ridley achieved that feat?

It is already clear that the film deals with the rape of Lady Marguerite, the context, the fact and its consequences are seen from three angles: The truth according to Jean de Carrouges (the husband), The truth according to Jack Le Gris (the rapist) and The true according to Marguerite de Carrouges (the victim). Here we follow more or less Akira Kurosowa’s formula in the classic Rashômon. The difference is that Akira is Akira, and he handled his proposal like a juggler.

Another more current example is The affair, that television series that had a very good first season and in which we saw the same situations from each main character. This trick can be appreciated when it is well executed and no cheating is done. In the case of The affair, in the second season he began to make narrative tricks that, more than different perceptions or personal interpretations, were totally changed scenes.

In The last duel, there is a certain coherence with the moments and the characters who live/perform them. However, much more screen or narrative pulse is dedicated to Jean’s (Matt Damon) problems with Jack (Adam Driver) and to that background of honor, of what is noble, of what is correct in the male world. Marguerite (great Jodie Comer) ends up taking a backseat, even in her rape and at the time of the duel. It may be another metaphor of how women were second-class citizens and their omission even in the film’s approach. If that was the intention, it is diffuse.

The duel becomes the climax of the film. The director has built a scheme in which that is what we expect: to see which of the little men manages to kill the other. Tremendous duel, tremendous sequence, the best of Ridley Scott emerges in the scene full of empty testosterone. That “energy” is not felt when trying to give the victim more inner life, and that Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) is a fantastic actress and is more than committed to Marguerite.

Despite the best casting efforts, the three-act structure becomes repetitive and capricious. What is the use of wasting so much time on the “truths” of Jean and Jack, if the same film unequivocally takes Marguerite’s side? If Marguerite is the beginning and end of the film, why do we end up knowing her so little?

The general tone of The last duel becomes simplistic and didactic, it is a tone that seeks to ingratiate itself with the situation that demands positions and not nuances. At the moment in which he seeks to be liked by his audience, he underestimates his story and his audience.

And the worst thing is that in the end, the film does not even really meet the demands of the situation as its female character is overshadowed.

The camera of the Polish Dariusz Wolski, Ridley’s regular collaborator, paints with elegance and beauty the French winters, the silly orgies of the nobility and the gloomy castles inhabited by the ladies to whom they were offered in marriage as an exchange of titles and goods. Dariusz shines in the aforementioned duel. With a mastery of their experience we hold our breath before each bloody attack.

Like the misnamed “rabble”, we exhale with its conclusion. The bubble bursts and Ridley knows that after the duel there is very little left to say. The final shot seemed unnecessary to me, a dissonant note that is added to the small dissonances that the film carries.

Ridley told us three truths and many crimes. The bluish gray that he chooses to paint his film contrasts with the torches and candles that illuminate it. Of all the blood spilled, of all the swords that were crossed, of all the things that were said in the tone of sobering speech, the best thing was the look on Marguerite’s face when the duel was at its climax. That look that mixed fear and impotence. That look full of truth.

Monica Heinrich V. / Reviewer and cinephile at heart