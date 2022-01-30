9 New Gen Z Beauty Trends

A few months ago the ‘millennial’ foundations began to be threatened by the arrival of upcycled beauty trends that, after 20 years in oblivion, generation Z has been in charge of recovering. Now, in 2022, all of them consolidate their positions in favor of gestures ‘beauty’ that many of us thought were extinct. Especially all those from the first decade of the 21st century: the hated and loved in equal measure years 2000. known as style ‘2YK’is a movement that affects both the field of fashion and beauty and that, despite the fact that many fell by the wayside in 2021, this time they come strong and they are already the most famous. Something that the ‘millennial’ generation has not taken so well and that, however, admits countless styles and easily adaptable variations for everyone.

9 recycled trends from the 2000s that are coming back this year

As you’ve probably noticed by now, pretty much everything that goes viral it is likely to evolve into a trend, especially in terms of beauty. And that is precisely what is happening both in the field of makeup as in hairstyles. Makeup and hairstyles that have a common denominator and it is the one that recalls many of the styles that we left buried at the beginning of the century and that, however, today, rise from their ashes in the most explosive way. We are talking about the return of hair accessories like fabric headbands or clipsbut also from lower outlined in bright colors and even new (and not so new) ways to wear an ‘eyeliner‘ or the eye shadows. All this courtesy of the considered generation of the future and that, against all odds, already endorsed by some of the big firms in fashion on their own catwalks.

take note of 9 of the trends of beauty with which the year 2022 gives the ultimate authority to generation Z and, more specifically, to their favorite inspiration, the years 2000.