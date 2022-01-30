8 recent and very good series that are on HBO Max and you should not miss – Series News

The last few months have left us with great fictions that have to be seen once in a lifetime and that are available on this streaming platform that is always synonymous with quality and prestige.

HBO has always been synonymous with prestigeso, since HBO Spain became a reality in our country and since last October 2021 HBO Max, we are lucky to be able to enjoy one of the best streaming catalogs. On HBO you will find some of the best series of all time, such as The Sopranos or TheWirebut also from the past decade, as The Leftovers Y Game of Thrones.

The list of the best series of the famous SVOD is getting longer and, in fact, In recent times we have been able to enjoy the premieres of some of the fictions that have gone deep and that we will surely end up talking about in a few years. And that is precisely what this special recommendation is about in which We’ve rounded up some of the best recent HBO Max series that are definitely worth taking time out and watching at least once in your life.

Meanwhile, on the horizon, other ambitious productions appear that are eagerly awaited, such as The Last of Uswith Pedro Pascal, or the long-awaited prequel to Game of Thrones, The House of the Dragon.

How to get into a garden (Landscapers)

This British series starring the great Olivia Colman and David Thewlis is a bit of a hidden gem in the HBO Max catalog, because it hasn’t made much noise, but those who have seen it have considered it a real delight. The miniseries consists of only four episodes and is based on real events, which makes this story about a married couple in whose garden two buried corpses appear much more interesting.

Titled in Spain (and very rightly) How to get into a garden, Landscapers is the story of Susan and Christopher Edwards, a seemingly normal couple who for 15 years managed to keep hidden the bodies of two people, her parents, whom they had murdered. The story, including research, is the most questionable. The best? That the leading couple is brilliant.

Hacks

When Hacks became one of the most awarded series in the last edition of the Emmy Awards, many of us felt an irrepressible curiosity for this handsome comedy that had not yet reached our country. For the industry it was no surprise that the series starring Jean Smart started with so many nominations and snatched the occasional award from ted lassosince it was already considered one of the revelations of 2021, but it was not until its entry into the HBO Max catalog almost over the year that the Spanish audience was finally able to enjoy it.

Created by Lucia Aniello, Hacks puts at its center Deborah Vance, a diva of the comedy of Las Vegas in low hours who faces a great concern: starting to have less work because she cannot maintain the level that launched her to fame long ago. To help her regain her freshness, Deborah is put in touch with Ava, a young comic who was canceled for a tweet.

come on john

HBO Max also has in its catalog one of the latest serial wonders with a Spanish label. We refer to Venga Juan, the third installment of the fiction starring Javier Cámara. A new episode in Juan Carrasco’s life as a politician, who once again brings to the table all the dirty laundry that the increasingly controversial world of politics hides. Of course, all this treated with a brilliant point of satire.

After getting the position he longed for within his party, the former Minister of Agriculture, Juan Carrasco, now boasts of having an impressive office, having lost weight and, of course, having hair. A life in which he has little time left to dedicate to his family. His euphoria begins to wane when his name appears on a list of those involved in a plot of political corruption.

Mare of Easttown

If you haven’t entered Mare Sheehan’s life yet, now is the time to do so. Mare of Easttown was, without a doubt, one of HBO’s big bets for 2021, and in just a few weeks it managed to conquer both the public and the critics. The success of the fiction starring Kate Winslet culminated in the last edition of the Emmy Awards, winning four of the awards.

Created by Brad Ingelsby, the series consists of a single season divided into seven episodes – at least until a supposed second installment is confirmed. The plot introduces us to Mare, a police detective from a small town in Pennsylvania, who is put in charge of the investigation of the disappearance of several girls in the area. As she tries to figure out who might be responsible for her, she tries to manage her complex family life as best she can.

Station Eleven

Station Eleven It has not crept into all the tops of the year 2021 for the simple reason that it was released so late in the year that many of them had already been published. But the reality is that the adjectives and compliments that have been dedicated to this apocalyptic science fiction story leave no doubt that this is a real gem: beautiful, perfect, unbeatable.

The history? One of those pandemics that now make us feel closer to these stories that were previously so far away and only the fruit of our imagination. Starring Mackenzie Davis and based on the bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven narrates from several time lines the story of how a flu epidemic has managed to reach all corners of the planet and destroy civilization. In it, a group of very different survivors tries to rebuild the world.

Secrets of a marriage

The drama starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, Secrets of a Marriage, also sneaked last year into numerous top of the best series of 2021. The fiction created by Hagai Levi is inspired by the homonymous series signed by Ingmar Bergman, in 1973 ; a challenge that Levi knew he could act against him. However, after his passage through the Venice Festival, this updated version of Bergman’s work proved to live up to the original.

Secrets of a marriage, which consists of five episodes, introduces us to Mira and Jonathan, a marriage that is not going through its best moment. Routine, lies and infidelities enter the scene to turn upside down a relationship whose future could have its days numbered.

The Undoing

At the end of 2020, HBO premiered the miniseries The Undoing, the drama created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as protagonists. Ella’s only six-episode season makes her the perfect candidate to start and finish in a single weekend. Of course, if you are one of those who loves series marathons.

The fiction tells the story of Grace, a successful therapist who boasts of having an idyllic life, with an exemplary husband and a fabulous son. Her life takes a radical turn when days before the publication of her book, her husband disappears without a trace. A disappearance that shows her that she really didn’t know that man she thought was perfect.

The White Lotus

Another of the star series of 2021 has been the entertaining and satirical The White Lotus, created by Mike White and starring the likes of Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza, the series features a group of genuinely loathsome characters that we assure you will give you a hilarious time. Conceived as a miniseries, the fiction will have a second season, but it changes its protagonists and the location in which the dynamics of this curious group take place.

At the moment, what is available on HBO Max is the first season of the series, which takes place over a week in a tropical luxury resort. A disparate group of guests meet there, including a successful businesswoman and her teenage ‘gamer’ son and a group of wealthy friends, among other examples, but also hotel workers.

