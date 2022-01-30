5 science fiction movies on Netflix that will make you afraid of technology

Technology can be terrifying, but in these movies, we are shown how humanity can become consumed by artificial intelligence or advanced technology that we humans create.

These 5 movies Netflix They will leave you hooked and will make you travel through realities dominated by cyberpunk, robots and intelligent machines.

1. Blade Runner 2049

This film is the direct saga of the film “Blade Runner”, starring Harrison Ford in 1982. (If you have not seen the first installment, we are sorry to tell you that you can only find that film on Amazon Prime)

This film takes place 30 years after the first film, where a new Blade Runner (Ryan Gosling) discovers a secret that could free humanity. K will have to go on a journey to find the real Blade Runner and thus be able to save humanity together.

This film is visually spectacular and Ryan Gosling’s performances in the company of Harrison Ford will blow your mind.

2.- Annihilation

This original movie Netflix, seems at first glance like a mystery film, however, the plot gradually unfolds before the viewers and leaves you hooked until the last minute.

The story closely follows Lena, who is an outstanding biologist and former soldier, Lena decides to join a risky mission to search for her husband, who mysteriously disappeared in a restricted access region. As they walk through the area, they see that it is populated by beautiful creatures, but soon Lena discovers that these creatures hide a dark secret.

3.- The war of the worlds

This sci-fi classic is a must-have for lovers of sci-fi and alien movies.

The film, based on the book of the same name “The War of the Worlds” by HG Wells, follows the story of Ray Ferrier, who is a single father who has to take care of his two children during the weekend. What was not expected, is that aliens would emerge from below the earth and that would put all humanity on the brink of extinction.

4.- Bird Box

Although this film had its great debut in the year 2018 in Netflix, this film has been internationally recognized for the impeccable performance of Sandra Bullock.

A terrifying invisible presence attacks the land and only those who can see it. Sandra Bullock’s character will have to manage to get her and her children safely to a safe place.

5.- I AM MOTHER

Attention! This movie can be disturbing for a claustrophobic audience as it closely follows the story of a teenage girl being raised in an underground shelter by an intelligent robot. When a stranger shows up to make the teen question her bond with her “robotic mother,” the teen will have to make a risky decision.