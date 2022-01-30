5 Authors Who Hated The Movie Adaptations Of Their Books (And 5 Who Loved Them)

Authors take incredible pride in their published works, which have probably taken years to write. Sometimes these works become so popular that they receive a film adaptation. Some people force themselves to read the book before seeing the movie. Others watch the movie to avoid reading the book.

Although the book is almost always better than the movie, critics have highly praised some book-to-film adaptations, such as The life of Pi. However, some book-to-film adaptations have been so unsuccessful that authors are hesitant to see their life’s work ruined on the big screen.

10 Disliked: Let’s Hope Rick Riordan Doesn’t Hate Percy Jackson’s Upcoming Series

Rick Riordan Hates Film Adaptations Of His Percy Book Series jackson , That’s right. The movies of Percy Jackson focus on Logan Lerman, who plays the lead role of Percy Jackson after discovering his mythological lineage. Fans of the original series were disappointed by Percy’s aging and other major differences from the books.

Riordan tweeted: “My life’s work going through a meat grinder.” “They should censor everything. Just two hours of blank screen”, in relation to Disney + censoring a part of The Lightning Thief. Let’s hope the next Disney+ series doesn’t disappoint.

9 Did Like: Blade Runner Author Dies Months Before Its Release

bladerunner is a 1982 science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard. Blade runner was an adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Dick tragically dies of complications from a stroke months before he could see the final product of the Blade movie. runner .

Dick praises what he has seen of the film in a letter posted on his website: “What I am saying is that all of you, collectively, may have created a unique new form of graphic and artistic expression, never seen before. And, I think, that Blade Runner is going to revolutionize our conceptions of what science fiction is and, moreover, can be.”

8 Disliked: Stephen King Is Not A Fan Of This Adaptation

Stanley Kubrick directs the 1980 psychological horror film, The glow, Based on the Stephen King novel of the same title. Jack Nicholson plays the lead, Jack Torrance, in the movie with one of the most confusing endings ever. Viewers weighed in on The radianceincluding the author himself.

“I think ‘The Shining’ is a beautiful movie and it looks great and like I said before. It’s like a big, beautiful Cadillac with no engine inside. In that sense, when it came out, a lot of the critics weren’t They were very favorable and I was one of those critics. At the time I kept my mouth shut, but I didn’t like it very much, “says King in an interview.

7 Did Like: Kevin Kwan Breaks Barriers With Crazy Rich Asians

CrazyRich Ace ians is a 2018 romantic comedy film based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan. Crazy Rich asians follows Rachel Chu, a New York University economics professor who falls for the dashing Nick Young. Rachel and Nick travel to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding. What Rachel doesn’t know is that Nick comes from a rich family. Crazy Rich Asians makes history with one of the first all-Asian casts, and the author celebrates it as a way to open doors in the film industry.

6 Disliked: Roald Dahl Basically Disowns The Movie Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory

Before the Johnny Depp version, Gene Wilder plays Willy Wonka in the 1972 film Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory. The film is based on the 1964 Roald Dahl novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Dahl was unhappy with the decision to cast Gene Wilder in the role of Willy Wonka, believing that Wilder’s features were too soft for the role.

Other decisions were made without Dahl’s approval regarding Willy Wonkaas he relinquished almost all control to Warner Bros. In addition to the minor changes the production team made from the original work, Dahl disliked the film’s musical score.

5 I Did Like It: JK Rowling Played A Major Role In The Production Of The Harry Potter Movies

The franchise of Harry Potter has recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with a special reunion with Hogwarts , available on HBO Max. The reunion features many of Harry’s cast Potter and with unpublished information about the series.

Thewitch stone also known as The Philosopher’s Stone, is the film adaptation of JK Rowling’s first homonymous novel of the series Harry Potter . Rowling played a significant role in the production of the film adaptations of Harry Potter . Although he is a big fan of the first one, his favorite adaptation is still that of the Half-Blood Prince.

4 Disliked: Truman Capote Believed Audrey Hepburn Was Miscast

Although not his first major role, the 1961 romantic comedy Breakfast with diamonds It is one of the most emblematic of Audrey Hepburn for its interpretation of the protagonist, Holly Golightly. Breakfast with diamonds follows her obsession with luxurious things and her love affair with an aspiring writer named Paul Varjak.

breakfast with diamond it was previously an adaptation of Truman Capote’s 1958 novel of the same title. Although Hepburn’s portrayal of Holly Golightly was critically acclaimed, Capote believed that she was miscast. He believed that the best choice for the role was Marilyn Monroe. Many people would have to disagree.

3 I Did Like It: The Rainmaker Is John Grisham’s Best Film Adaptation

Themaker Rain is a 1997 legal drama film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, a highly decorated director known for his work on the series The Godfather . the rainmaker features a star-studded cast, with names like Matt Damon, Claire Danes, Danny Devito and many more. the rainmaker follows the life of a boy who witnesses the suicide of a member of the mob.

The Rainmaker It is based on the 1995 novel of the same name by John Grisham. Fans of his work believe that this is the best adaptation of his novels, and Grisham thinks so too. Especially because of his ability to stay true to the original work.

2 Disliked: PL Travers Cried During The Mary Poppins Premiere

Marypoppins is a 1964 Disney musical fantasy film starring Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins. Mary poppins it became Disney’s highest-grossing film at the time of its release and earned 13 Academy Award nominations, winning five of them.

With the success that Mary had poppinsIt’s hard to believe that PL Travers, the author of the original children’s book series, didn’t like it. Supposedly, Travers disliked Mary so much poppins who cried during its premiere. He believed that the film adaptation lost most of the personality of Mary Poppins and was not a fan of the animated sequences.

1 I did like it: Katherine Johnson loved the movie Hidden Figures

figureshidden is a 2016 biographical drama film directed by Theodore Melfi. figures hidden It is based on the 2016 non-fiction novel of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly. figures Hidden follows the lives of three African-American mathematicians who work at NASA during the Space Race in the 1950s and 1960s. The trio addresses issues of segregation and gender separation in the workplace.

“I’m very happy with what the filmmakers have done. One of the biggest compliments to the book and the movie is that Katherine Johnson and her family were very appreciative,” Shetterly said in an interview with Independent. Johnson is one of the women portrayed in Hidden Figures and is played by Taraji P. Henson.