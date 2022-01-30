340 million packets per second: Microsoft Azure claims to have mitigated the “largest ever reported DDoS attack in history”

The company commented that it neutralized around 359,713 attacks throughout the second half of 2021.

In a report published Tuesday, Microsoft Azure Cloud Product Manager Alethea Toh showed with figures that DDoS attacks increased sharply in both “complexity and frequency” in the second half of 2021.

Toh commented that most of the attacks occurred in the month of August and that Microsoft managed to neutralize in that period around 1955 attacks per day, which represents a increase of 40% of the attacks with respect to those recorded in the first half of 2021, adding that on August 10 the maximum figure of 4,296 attacks was registered.

He added that in total they have managed to stop some 359,713 attacks directed towards their infrastructure in the second half of 2021, an increase of 43% compared to those registered in the first half of 2021 (251,944).

When did the most powerful DDoS attack occur?

Toh recalled that last October Microsoft reported a DDoS attack with a throughput rate of 2.4 terabits per second (Tbps) that they “successfully” mitigated, adding that since then they have suffered three major attacks.

In particular, in November, the company mitigated a DDoS attack with a 3.47 Tbps throughput and a rate of 340 million packets per second (pps), addressed to an Azure customer in Asia. “We believe this is the largest attack ever reported in history,” Toh stated.

“This was a distributed attack that originated in approximately 10,000 fonts and in several countries around the world, including the United States, China, South Korea, Russia, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Iran, Indonesia and Taiwan,” said the manager, specifying that it lasted approximately 15 minutes.

What is a DDoS attack?

DDoS is an Anglo-Saxon acronym to define a Distributed Denial of Service Attack, which consists of the massive sending of data from various computer equipment with the purpose of inducing the collapse of a server, depleting its computing resources, therefore will eventually become unusable. These types of attacks are used to disable various services that use the Internet.

