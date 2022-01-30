13 Great 21st Century Sci-Fi Movies That You Can Watch On Netflix

There are as many approaches to science fiction as there are different eras of the genre. Even if we limit ourselves to the present century (where, foolishly, we have already been 22 years). To prove, We have chosen 13 movies available on Netflix, all recent, all of them very much from his father and mother, to verify that the possibilities of the genre are practically infinite. There are our 13 science fiction movies of the 21st century that you have available right now on Netflix.

‘Oxygen’

A magnificent, recent and claustrophobic piece of science fiction with a single character (the great Mélanie Laurent), which wakes up in a very small place, suspiciously similar to a sarcophagus high-tech and without remembering who he is. He’ll have to reason with a particularly bloody AI to figure out how he got there, in a return in full form from Alexandre Aja (‘High Voltage’, ‘The Hills Have Eyes’).

‘Blindly’

One of the great historical successes of Netflix, which is still at the top of the most watched on the platform, surpassed only by ‘Red Alert’ and ‘Don’t look up’. It belongs to the post-apocalyptic stories of the variant “you can’t do something”, in the style of ‘A quiet place’, and in this case it is about the characters not being able to see, after a mysterious supernatural presence drives nearly all of humanity to suicide. Sandra Bullock will play a survivor trying to save her two children in a small boat.

‘Star Trek’

Discussed and controversial for the renewed vision that it brought to the mythology of ‘Star Trek’, it made JJ Abrams earn a few haters new when ‘Lost’ was still fresh. But above all, his bet is a good science-fiction and adventure movie, which briskly updates the original characters and that looks at a cosmic and naive side of the genre, before Marvel came to sweep everything away. Both this and its sequel, the somewhat less round ‘Star Trek: Into Darkness’, also on Netflix, are worth retrieving.

‘The dark side of the moon’

Jim Mickle, director of proposals as interesting and different from each other as ‘Cold in July’ and ‘Sweet Tooth’, also on Netflix, delves here into a very peculiar mixture of genres, which works precisely thanks to the unpredictability that not being in no man’s land gives it. A Philadelphia cop is obsessed with hunting down a mysterious serial killer whose crimes defy explanation, and that’s just the starting point for a police plot in which fantastical elements soon begin to creep in.

‘The Wandering Earth’

Chinese science fiction has been one of the great trends of the genre for a few years, and we better get used to its rhythms and ideas, because when this year the adaptation of the best-selling ‘The problems of the three bodies’ by Liu Cixin, it’s going to be very fashionable. A very good appetizer, based on a short novel also by Cixin, is this film, serious and thoughtful, in which humanity builds a device to take the Earth out of its orbit and allow it to navigate to a new destination, as if it were a ship.

‘Blade Runner 2049’

Only Denis Villeneuve, the great author of modern big-budget sci-fi, would be allowed the audacity to reformulate a total sci-fi classic like ‘Blade Runner’. The result is one of his worst films, perhaps because Ridley Scott’s original is very tied to a time and a time and there is no point in continuing it, but still, visually it is a fascinating sequel. ‘Arrival’ or ‘Dune’ are more complete, but it is still worth recovering this willful continuation of the adventures of the replicant hunters.

‘Annihilation’

One more week, we recommend ‘Annihilation’ in our selection, because although it is an irregular film with questionable results (especially compared to the fascinating novel by Jeff VanderMeer on which it is inspired), It is a real jet of strangeness and unpredictability in these times of aesthetic and thematic roller that we live. The great Alex Garland (‘Devs’, ‘Ex Machina’) directs this adaptation that deserved better luck and tells how a group of scientists go on an expedition to an area where the laws of nature do not apply.

‘War of the Worlds’

This film by Steven Spielberg with a script by David Koepp (‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Minority Report’) has become a true canon of the science-fiction cinema-show of the beginning of the century. Taking Herbert George Wells’ total classic, which is also the Rosetta stone of alien invasions, as its starting point, it continues to amaze with its tremendous start and its fantastic effects.

‘space sweepers’

A perfect demonstration of all the narrative and visual power of a Korea billing a block buster with its dash of science fiction, its dash of adventure, its dash of humor and its dash of endearing drama. She takes us to 2092, where the crew of a space dump ship discovers a humanoid robot named Dorothy, actually a weapon of indescribable power. Lovable characters, overflowing imagination with a curious point of European comic genre and another notch in the international conquest of entertainment by Korea.

‘IO’

A wonderful Margaret Qualley and Anthony Mackey star in this apocalyptic drama in which a young scientist who is looking for a way to save the Earth makes contact with a man who wants to catch the last transport that will allow him to leave the planet. Not very optimistic but tremendously human meditations on the future of the Earth in a film that eschews spectacle to the point that it sometimes seems to run out of science fiction elements.

‘I Am Mother’

A recent Australian production that went unfairly unnoticed among the sea of ​​Netflix releases, but is worth recovering: here, a teenage girl is raised in an underground shelter by a robot mother. The link between the two is questioned when a stranger appears who questions everything the artificial mother has told her. A small and claustrophobic production that uses the tools of science fiction to talk about what makes us human and our small ambitions.

‘The arrival’

Second Villeneuve on the list, and one of the most interesting. ‘arrival’ is a good adaptation of a superior story but very complicated to adapt by Ted Chiang, about some aliens that arrive on Earth and try to communicate with humans. The long and methodical process of understanding a language completely foreign to any of the terrestrial ones is the core of the story and here it is replicated quite successfully, in one of the most suggestive proposals of the genre in recent years.

‘Of love and monsters’

One of the nicest recent surprises on Netflix, with a carefree and youthful adventure that cleverly mixes a jovial romance with post-apocalyptic monsters (of impeccable design, by the way, and despite being animated by computer they look like giant puppets). With an impeccable rhythm and without giving up a few bitter notes, it is one of those films that, behind an apparently inconsequential development, hides more truths than the brainiest of apocalyptic epics.