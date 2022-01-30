10 series from the 90s and early 2000s that you can watch in full on streaming platforms

Relive those moments of your youth from the hand of your favorite characters.

As you age, those moments when nostalgia invades you also increase. At SensaCine, you already know that we love to travel to the past and remember those movies and series that we enjoyed during our childhood, adolescence and youth. This time, we have looked at the successful series of the 90s and early 21st century. Fictions, some of them, that we can now see again from beginning to end. Maybe you want to laugh out loud again at the jokes and hilarious situations of the Prince of Bell-Air; or maybe you’ll be surprised by the number of subplots into which the mythical youth fiction When leaving class was divided. If you have teenage children or nephews, you may want to relive those summer mornings watching Dawson’s Creek with them. Or why not, venture back into the Carmen Arranz School of Performing Arts, from Un Paso Adelante. Next, we have selected 10 series from the 90s and early 2000s that are availablefull, on different streaming platforms. Travel to the past and discover why those stories conquered you that now you may not see with the same eyes. Series that you will not believe will be 20 years old in 2022 (and will make you feel very old)

‘The prince of Bel Air’

Now that the dramatic ‘reboot’ of The prince of Bel Air that Peacock is preparing -premiere on February 13- it is a better time than ever to rediscover the series that made Will Smith a star. We will never get tired of Will’s jokes, Carlton’s dancing or Uncle Phil’s constant anger. The series began to be broadcast 30 years ago – which is said soon – and has survived to this day as one of the cult fictions of the 90s. Seasons and number of episodes: 6 seasons divided into 148 episodes. Where to see it: HBOMax.

‘The O.C.’

The OC hit the nail on the head by bringing together two worlds as different as those of Ryan Atwood and Marissa Cooper. He was the troublesome kid from a broken family. She had grown up between abundance and luxury. And they fell in love, of course. The love story between these two characters hooked viewers since its premiere on August 5, 2003 and, although it was a telenovela disguised as something else, how much each new episode was enjoyed. Seasons and number of episodes: 4 seasons divided into 42 episodes. Where to see it: HBOMax.

‘7 lives’

7 lives is one of the mythical series of Spanish television. There is no one who dares to deny it. It began in 1999 with a cast made up of Amparo Baró, Javier Cámara, Toni Cantó, Blanca Portillo and Paz Vega. They were the pioneers of this new comedy that swept the audience every week. Later other mythical actors joined, such as Anabel Alonso, Gonzalo de Castro or Willy Toledo. It was a launch pad for new talent who eventually became great movie (or political) stars. His sense of humor, both national and international, has not been rivaled decades later. Seasons and number of episodes: 15 seasons divided into 204 episodes. Where to see it: Amazon Prime Video.

‘Lizzie McGuire’

A large part of those born in the 90s will recognize that Lizzie McGuire was one of their main series. The 65 episodes that make up the fiction taught us how to be an adult: friendships, first crushes, fights, conflicts in class… Thanks to Hilary Duf’s characterF we learned to move in life. She was neither the most popular nor the most rebellious nor the most nerd nor the best in sports, as she described herself, but she was the best reference for an entire generation. Seasons and episodes: 2 seasons divided into 65 episodes. Where to see it: Disney+.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

There was a time when we all wanted to be Buffy Summers. The vampire slayer bravely and skillfully faced off against all manner of demons and dark creatures while studying for high school exams at Sunnydale High. She can be a normal teenager by day and an expert on hellish affairs by night, why not? The series spawned all kinds of products, from novels to comics to video games. Still today, almost 20 years after its end, it keeps its fans hooked on Buffy’s adventures. Seasons and episodes: 7 seasons divided into 144 episodes. Where to see it: Disney+.

‘Dawson’s Creek’

At the end of the 90s, specifically in 1998, it reached the small screen dawson grows. A new series about the exciting world of teenagers, their concerns, their romances and their ambitions for the future. If you were one of those who waited in front of the television every Saturday to follow the lives of Dawson, Joey, Pacey and Jen, in a small fictional town in Capeside, perhaps you would like to relive those adventures that had you so hooked during your adolescence or youth . What’s more, probably when you see it again you discover more than one episode that you either don’t remember or that Saturday you missed the appointment. Seasons and number of episodes: 6 seasons divided into 128 episodes. Where to see it: Netflix.

‘Mates’

Spanish television also joined that North American fever of youth series and at the end of the 90s Compañeros was released. Although the first episodes did not have the expected reception, little by little the stories and dramas of its protagonists began to make a strong impact among viewers, until it became one of the most watched on the television grid. The intrigues surrounding the lives of Quimi, Valle and their classmates and teachers at the Azcona institute were the focus of dozens of conversations among fans, at a time when spoilers and theories did not come out of the 2.0 world. Seasons and number of episodes: 9 seasons divided into 121 episodes. Where to see it: Atresplayer.

‘Afterclass’

Few can say that they saw the almost 1,200 episodes that between 1997 and 2002 were broadcast on Afterclass. From its first chapters, the fiction managed to catch millions of viewers who every day, after eating, did not miss their appointment with the boys and girls of 7 Robles. It may overwhelm you to have discovered the number of episodes of what was your favorite series during your high school years, but surely now that it’s available on streaming you won’t be able to resist watching at least one of them again. Seasons and number of episodes: 5 seasons divided into 1198 episodes. Where to see it: My TV.

‘Nightmares’

Another of the series from the 90s that you can watch again thanks to streaming platforms is Nightmares. Fiction based on RL Stine’s YA novels became a phenomenon for young lovers of the horror world. Each episode revolved around a different story, with a common link: the protagonists were children or adolescents who had to face their fears to defeat those forces of evil that suddenly appeared in their lives. Just to see those young Ryan Gosling, Caterina Scorsone and Hayden Christensen again is worth seeing again. Seasons and number of episodes: 4 seasons divided into 74 episodes. Where to see it: Netflix.