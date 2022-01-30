10 Netflix series to finish in 1 day | weekend – Cinema and TV – Culture

One of the questions that users ask the most on social networks is related to what content to see on the multiple streaming platforms that exist. Some don’t want to jump right into a multi-season series because they don’t have enough time to keep track of the plot over the next few days; others have seen most of the trending movies. What to see then? Have you had that feeling of not knowing what to choose?

(You may be interested: Five new series to watch on Netflix)

Don’t be dazed and enjoy! These are some of the available miniseries that you can enjoy in one day. They are those stories of a season with a maximum of ten chapters that do not exceed one hour in length. Take note!

someone has to die

Someone has to die, Netflix

Approximate duration: two hours and half.

Platform: Netflix.

History: In the Spanish society of the 1950s, a young man returns from a season in Mexico with a ballet dancer friend. The presence of the guest challenges conservative traditions and ideals and helps reveal family secrets.

Inconceivable

Approximate duration: six hours.

Platform: Netflix.

History: a young woman claims to have been raped by a stranger, but neither her family nor the authorities believe her version of events because she does not ‘behave’ like someone who suffered such an assault. She is revictimized and accused of lying. After a few years, two women investigate similar attacks.

After life: beyond my wife

Approximate duration: eight hours.

Platform: Netflix.

History: is a drama with black humor that tells how a journalist who returns to his daily routine after the death of his wife evades in all ways the ‘help’ of his colleagues, neighbors and relatives to overcome the mourning.

crashing

Approximate duration: two hours and half.

Platform: Netflix.

History: a kind of ‘Friends’ with all the British humor tells how a group of thirtysomethings (a rebel, a flirt, a gay man, a couple and a childhood friend) become the ‘property guardians’ of a hospital and their personalities throw details of their private lives.

this is how they see us

The four-part miniseries is also a look at the vulnerability of young people in the face of a system that stigmatizes them.

Approximate duration: five hours.

Platform: Netflix.

History: is inspired by the case of the ‘Central Park Five’: five black teenagers were convicted in 1989 after being accused of rape. The story tells from the moment of the first sentence to when they were acquitted in 2002.

Safe

Approximate duration: six hours.

Platform: Netflix.

History: This suspenseful miniseries follows a widowed father, a surgeon, who investigates the disappearance of his teenage daughter and reveals secrets about the people in his upper-class neighborhood.

manic

Approximate duration: six hours.

Platform: Netflix.

History: Jonah Hill and Emma Stone star in this American production that tells how two strangers meet during a clinical trial. It has black humor and the plot is disruptive.

The time I give you

The time I give you, Netflix

Approximate duration: two hours and half.

Platform: Netflix.

History: With short chapters, this Spanish production tells how a couple (Lara and Nico) try to overcome the breakup of their long relationship. The woman tries to start a new life and think about him less and less.

The snake

Approximate duration: eight hours.

Platform: Netflix.

History: tells the story of Charles Sobhraj, known as the ‘hippie killer’ because in the 1970s he sought to approach the young people who followed the ‘hippie route’ in South Asia to rob and kill them.

Russian doll

Approximate duration: three hours.

Platform: Netflix.

History: a woman dies every time her birthday party ends, but revives on the morning of that same day, without any affectation. She is trapped in time and tries to investigate why she is in that infinite ‘loop’.

TIME