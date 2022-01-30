10 Basics: Magicians and illusionists

The 31st is the International Day of the Wizard, so we have tapes where these are the protagonists, such as: Harry Potter, The Illusionists, The Lord of the Rings, among others.

These are the 10 movies of Magicians and Illusionists that you must see

1 HARRY POTTER

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson.

History: Harry Potter is a young wizard who must face Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who threatens the magical world and Harry’s life, who will not be able to stop him without the help of his friends and teachers, always going through a process of maturity, learning and love.

Fact: The eight films in the saga accumulated a total of seven Oscar nominations, of which none won.

Complete saga on: HBO Max

2 THE ILLUSIONISTS: NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS

Director: Louis Leterrier.

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher.

Story: The Four Horsemen, a group of the world’s best illusionists, rob a bank in full view of their spectators, leading to their pursuit by the FBI, who realize this won’t be their last act.

Fact: In the original draft of the script, there were no women in the Four Horsemen.

Click on it: Netflix

3 SCOOPS

Director: Woody Allen

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Woody Allen, Hugh Jackman.

Story: A young journalist goes to a magic show, where upon being selected by the magician to go on stage, the spirit of a man appears to her, who gives her the exclusive of the year, a rich and aristocratic tycoon is actually a serial killer.

Fact: The title character was specifically adapted from Scarlett Johansson, who Woody Allen observed had an unused “funny” quality while working on The Provocation (2005).

Click it: Amazon Prime Video

4 THE INCREDIBLE TRAMPING CASTLE

Director: Hayao Miyazaki.

They act: Chieko Baishô, Takuya Kimura, Tatsuya Gashûin.

Story: Sophie, a young woman who, in her quest to break the spell that torments her, meets the wizard Howl, who becomes her only hope.

Fact: The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Welsh author Diana Wynne Jones.

Click on it: Netflix

5 THE LORD OF THE RINGS

Director: Peter Jackson.

Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen.

History: In middle earth, the hobbit Frodo, has the task of destroying the One Ring, the one with the power to enslave everyone. Together with his hobbit friends, a wizard, a man, an elf and a dwarf, the quest becomes a necessary evil.

Fact: The trilogy was nominated for a total of 30 Oscars, of which it won 17, with The Return of the King being the most awarded.

Complete trilogy on: HBO Max

6 THE WIZARD OF OZ

Director: Victor Fleming

They act: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger.

Story: Swept away by a strong tornado to the world of Oz, Doroty undertakes a long journey to the emerald city, with the intention that the great wizard can return her to Kansas.

Fact: In 2007 UNESCO cataloged the film as Memory of the World. Los Olvidados by Luis Buñuel and Metropolis by Fritz Lang also have that title.

Click it: HBO Max

7 THE BIG TRICK

Director: Christopher Nolan.

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson.

Story: A pair of illusionists, who were childhood friends, face each other trick by trick to overcome the other, without caring about the damage they cause to their loved ones and to themselves.

Fact: David Bowie initially turned down the role of Nikola Tesla. Christopher Nolan flew up to him personally to tell him that he was the only person he envisioned for the role.

Click it: Apple TV

8 THE SWORD IN THE STONE

Director: Wolfgang Reitherman.

Starring: Rickie Sorensen, Sebastian Cabot, Karl Swenson.

Story: A young Arthur is advised by the great wizard Merlin to prepare for and accept his future as King. All this through adventures that will test his courage, honesty and humility.

Fact: This was the last animated film to be fully produced by Walt Disney, as he died during the production of The Jungle Book (1967).

Click it: Disney +

9 THE ILLUSIONIST

Director: Neil Burger.

Starring: Edward Norton, Paul Giamatti, Jessica Biel.

Story: The mysterious illusionist Eisenheim captivates a prince and his fiancée with his acts. Unconvinced by his mysterious and possibly fraudulent gifts, the prince orders the police to investigate and possibly prosecute him.

Fact: Edward Norton did many of his own magic tricks, with training from James Freedman (a talented pickpocket). He worked with Norton preparing him for his stage performances and acted as a stuntman in numerous situations.

Click it: Amazon Prime Video

10 FANTASY

Director: James Algar, Samuel Armstrong, Ford Beebe Jr.

Starring: Leopold Stokowski, Walt Disney, Corey Burton.

History: Classic Disney movie, composed of different animated segments set to music by great musical works. One of them is “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” where Mickey Mouse, a young magician, gets into a big trouble by using his magic in the wrong way.

Fact: Surrealist painter Salvador Dalí did some illustrations for the film, but his ideas were later scrapped. Some of these illustrations were shown in Fantasia/2000.

Click it: Disney +

