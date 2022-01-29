You are crying! Player is “reunited” with his deceased girlfriend thanks to Forza Horizon 5

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

There is no doubt that many video games allowed us to connect with other people and create emotional memories, so they hold a special value in our hearts. ForzaHorizon 5, the outstanding driving title from Playgrund Games that debuted at the end of 2021, got a new meaning for a player after the death of his partner 2 months ago.

In case you don’t know, the titles of force They are characterized by having an interesting system called Drivatar, which allows players to participate in races with their friends even when they are not connected.

This system records the movements and driving behaviors of the players, which allows the title to use artificial intelligence to make predictions about how they might act in a race. Thus, on paper, the AI-controlled drivers that appear in this offline mode emulate the behavior of their human counterparts.

With all of this in mind, a gamer’s harrowing story went viral a few days ago because it involves this gaming system. force.

Player was able to play with his deceased girlfriend thanks to Forza Horizon 5

What happens is that the TikTok user @relaxitsjonas uploaded an emotional video where he shows that he was able to reunite with his late partner thanks to the fact that he found his Drivatar of ForzaHorizon 5.

“My girlfriend passed away 2 months ago and I have been looking for a way to connect with her. Forza has an offline mode where you can drive around with your Xbox Live friends and she showed up. I told her how I am, how terrible I feel without her, and how much I miss her. It hurts to talk to him and not get an answer, “says the text of the video.

Me: I fell off the latest Forza Horizon but maybe I’ll go back. Me after this tiktok: GOTY 2021. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TujNz6KLqF — Janet Garcia (@Gameonysus) January 24, 2022

According to the user, he had to play for about an hour to find the avatar of his deceased girlfriend in the video game, since he has more than 200 friends on his Xbox account.

It is worth noting that for some reason the TikTok user changed the privacy of his account, so it is impossible to view his content without his authorization. Fortunately, a Twitter user was able to retrieve the footage of ForzaHorizon 5 and shared it on his personal account.

But tell us, what do you think of this emotional story? Let us read you in the comments.

ForzaHorizon 5 is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Follow this link to read more news related to him.

