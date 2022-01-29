Xbox could receive an exclusive Monster Hunter-style game, according to Windows Central sources

The media assures that Certain Affinity, a study that has supported Halo and Call of Duty developments, would be behind the project.

There are many unknowns and theories around the possibility that Xbox will receive more exclusive in the future. These whispers were enhanced after the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which has led us to dream of some IPs that we could see again. Now, Windows Central is reviving the theme again with a rumor derived from their own sources.

The game would be codenamed ‘Luck’ and would be developed by Certain AffinityAlthough the first person to speak about this has been Jeff Grubb, Windows Central ensures that it has been able to corroborate the data through sources other than those of the well-known leaker. As you read in your article, Certain Affinityknown for supporting the development of some Halo and Call of Duty titles, would be behind this supposed title and present an adventure monster hunter style.

With the codename of ‘Luck‘, the game would have been in development since the summer of 2020 and could announce in 2023 with a launch window set, always according to the information given by the medium, in 2024. Windows Central adds that these dates could change depending on the dynamism and variables that continually occur in the field of video game development. In addition to this, the website also claims to have heard rumors about a new game mode for Halo Infinite developed by Certain Affinity, although no features are known behind this project.

As we usually remember with this kind of news, it would be possible to internalize all this information with caution, Well, nothing is guaranteed until developers or publishers publish official announcements. Until then, we can keep thinking about the possible situations that we will live after the purchase of Activision Blizzard mentioned at the beginning of this text, although from 3DJuegos we have also reflected on whether it is time for other companies to take a decisive step.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Xbox, Exclusives, Rumors and Monster hunter.