Wolverine and Professor X Rumored to Appear in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

ads

For years, fans have wanted the MCU to bring the X-Men into the Avengers movies or vice versa. There have been hints of it, like Evan Peters’ appearance as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in WandaVision, but so far, there haven’t been any major crossovers between the two film franchises.

But we’ve already seen all kinds of things in the MCU, like time travel and a confirmation of the multiverse. Virtually anything is possible at this point. So why haven’t we seen the Avengers and the X-Men fight side by side? It could happen sooner rather than later.

Rumors have been circulating online for some time that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine in Doctor Strange 2, aka Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness. but is that true?

Does Wolverine appear in ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

Wolverine’s appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hasn’t been confirmed, but Hugh might be up for it. According to Cinema Blend, the actor has said in multiple interviews that he would have liked the opportunity to fight alongside the Avengers.

“If seven years ago that had happened, I’d be like, ‘Oh yeah!’ but I knew it was the right time to leave the party, not only for me, but for the character as well,” he told the Daily Beast in 2020. “Somebody else is going to pick him up and leave with him.”

Source: Twentieth Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment

On top of that, there’s a video of a fan asking Hugh if he’d be in Doctor Strange 2 and he seems to say yes. But it seems that he didn’t understand the question and thought he was being asked if he was Wolverine, not if the character would be in the movie.

Despite all this talk, for some fans it seems impossible to have Wolverine in the next movie. Both he and Sir Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier/Professor X are speculated to appear in the Doctor Strange sequel, but X-Men fans know they’re both supposed to be dead. They died in the 2017 movie Logan. But remember, we have time travel, and the Doctor Strange movie is about a multiverse, so it’s possible Hugh could play a variant of the razor-clawed mutant.

But even then, that might not be the idea that Marvel is moving forward with.

Source: Getty Images

(Spoiler alert: There are SPOILERS below for Spider-Man: No Way Home.)

We saw all three film versions of Spider-Man in the movie No Way Home. They were all variants of Peter Parker from different universes and each of them was played by different actors: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Also, Pietro in Age of Ultron was played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson; the one played by Evan Peters in WandaVision ended up being fake.

Is Professor X in ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

Even though we know Professor X has been dead for years, Small Screen reports that their sources say Sir Patrick will return to play the role in the next Doctor Strange movie. However, actor James McAvoy played the character in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, so that might even be a possibility.