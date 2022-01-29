Wilson, co-star of Tom Hanks’ ‘Cast Away’, sold for a huge amount of money

Looking back now, it’s probably crazy for some Tom Hanks fans to realize what a comedic star the actor was. During the early years, he was known almost exclusively for making people laugh. With the exception of his first movie role, a forgotten slasher movie called He knows that you are alone — Hanks spent his early years in the business in comedic roles. Then in the 2000s Discard, thrilled the audience with a volleyball. Fortunately, Wilson’s fate in real life is far more lucrative than what transpires in that hit movie.

Tom Hank | 20th Century Fox

Wilson is one of Tom Hanks’ most famous co-stars.

Discard starring Hanks as Chuck Noland, a FedEx employee who ends up stranded on a desert island after a company plane crashes. His only company is the many packages that arrive on the coast. And while some of the items Chuck finds are useful, perhaps the most important one turns out to be a Wilson-brand volleyball. After Chuck gets hurt, he grabs the ball in a fit of rage and throws it, leaving a bloody footprint.

As the isolation of their circumstances sets in, Chuck finally turns that bloodstain into a face for Wilson. To avoid loneliness, he starts talking to Wilson like he’s his best friend. After four years on the island, Chuck grows more than a little fond of Wilson. And one of the most heartbreaking moments of Discard — for which Hanks received an Oscar nomination — comes when Wilson is lost at sea during Chuck’s escape from the island.

The iconic volleyball was auctioned off for a huge sum

In the film, that is the last audience that sees Wilson. But in real life, volleyball became an iconic memory from the movies. After all, it’s not often that a piece of sports equipment plays a key dramatic role in a major Hollywood premiere. And according to the BBC, the Wilson volleyball used in Discard sold at auction for $308,000. Considering the item’s tattered appearance, its asking price is even more impressive.

Prop House, the auction house behind the sale, said the volleyball was “heavily weathered with paint applied to create a worn and dirty look.” Also, the dark brown and red face remains intact, with the top open and replaced by tobacco stems. In DiscardHanks’ character gives Wilson this makeover to simulate hair and make his friend appear more human. I hope Chuck can rest in peace knowing that Wilson went to a good home.

Tom Hanks considers ‘Cast Away’ among his best films

Given how much of his runtime Hanks spends alone (or with Wilson), Discard is definitely one of the actor’s most memorable films. And in an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, he listed it among his top three favorite movie experiences.

“We had some daring adventures when we were making that movie. [On Cast Away,] We were in the middle of the ocean trying to take photos. We were in Fiji on two different occasions… There was nothing but adventure every day, every night.”

In addition, Hanks included another classic from his filmography, the one from 1992. your own league, in his top three. And she nodded to him cloud atlasthe wildly ambitious and commercially disappointing 2012 sci-fi flick from directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

