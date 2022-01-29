Will Smith goes online with ‘The Williams Method’ | Featured | America Edition

Will Smith delves into the world of tennis with ‘The Williams Method’, a film that opens this Friday in theaters in Spain and that explores the origins of the legendary sisters Venus and Serena Williams.

Directed by the filmmaker of Puerto Rican descent, Reinaldo Marcus Green, this film puts the magnifying glass on Richard Williams, the father of the Williams sisters and who, being these girls, conceived an ambitious and surprising plan -not without controversial and controversial decisions- to to reach the top of tennis starting from the humble streets of Compton (Los Angeles, USA).

“It was an opportunity to show a side of the Williams family that we did not know,” director Reinaldo Marcus Green told Efe in a video call interview.

“We know that Venus and Serena are two of the best athletes in history. But what else? How did they get there?” He added about a project that has had the two sisters as producers.

“The Williams Way” explores how Venus and Serena Williams made their way into tennis by breaking down barriers of inequality and racism in America.

“The sisters thought, ‘If I grew up in Compton, I can succeed anywhere.’ They used it as a strength, they used it in their game as tennis players, they used it to their advantage. They didn’t feel sorry for themselves at all. They really embraced where they are from and I love that”, commented the director.

The film includes a curiosity for the Spanish public, since the tennis player Arantxa Sánchez Vicario appears in the last part of the film with an important weight in the plot.

On the other hand, Reinaldo Marcus Green also surrendered to the talent of Will Smith, who is in the pools for the Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams.

“I would compare him to LeBron James, who can not only dunk and have 40 points, but he can also pass the ball. And watching Will pass the ball in this movie is just as exciting as seeing him dunk,” he said.