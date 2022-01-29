Will Smith and ‘King Richard’ rack up even more award nominations

ads

Will Smith and his movie King Richard continue to win multiple honors. Nominees for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were recently announced, and King Richard is nominated for five awards, including Best Picture. Smith is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Aunjaune Ellis is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Reinaldo Marcus Green is nominated for Best Directing in a Motion Picture, and King Richard is nominated for Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

Smith plays Richard Williams in the film which is about him coaching his daughters, future tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. Ellis plays Richard’s wife, Oracene. “I think the thing that surprised me the most, before deciding that I had to tell this story, was that Richard had prophesied everything; I had been watching a tennis match and Virginia Ruzici won $40,000 and two years before the girls were born, Richard wrote plans for his entire career,” Smith said.

“In fact, he went to Oracene with this dream, this prophecy, that they had to have these two children who were going to be the number one and number two tennis players of all time. And I was like, ‘Wait, that can.’ Not true. When I went back and did the research, I found that it was such a powerful story of faith, love, family and God.”

Green enjoyed telling this story as it is about family. “It’s very clear that this story is really a whole family affair. In speaking with members of the Williams family, they discussed their mother, Oracene, working double shifts to put food on the table,” he said. “Richard had many jobs. But all the sisters, Isha, Lyndrea, Tunde, were on the courts with Venus and Serena. They picked up balls, put up signs, and hung out on the field after school until the lights went out. These older sisters were helping take care of the younger ones, which was amazing to me when I heard that story; all of this needed to make it to the script and to the screen.”

King Richard has already won his share of awards. Earlier this month, Smith won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. It also won the African American Film Critics Association Award for Best Actor, and King Richard was named one of the Top Ten Movies of the Year by the American Film Institute.