Will Dusan Vlahovic be able to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo?

With an operation that can exceed 90 million euros, Juventus managed to snatch from Fiorentina the Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, the man who in the plans of the Turin team, currently outside the positions of Champions Leaguewill be in charge of collecting the legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo and opening a new winning cycle.

From CR7transferred last September to Man Utdwho limited with his 101 goals in three years the physiological process of involution of the youth team, to DV7the initials and the number chosen by Vlahović for this new step in his career.

Dusan Vlahović and Cristiano Ronaldo Getty Images

He will debut next week against Hellas Verona and will threaten on February 22nd Villarreal in Ceramics, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The Serbian, who at the age of just 22 has already scored 49 goals in the A seriesarrives in Turin after leaving the Fiorentinahistorical rival of the Juventusthe club that signed him at the age of 18 in 2018 and where he became one of the best strikers in Europe.

To sign him, Juventuswhich recorded more than 200 million euros of losses in the 2020-2021 financial year, agreed to pay seventy million euros, to which are added 11.6 million of added and variable expenses up to a maximum of ten million euros, which raises the total price of the operation to exceed eighty and even ninety.

The Turin club shielded Vlahović with a contract until 2026, for an estimated figure of seven million euros net per year, and he bet everything on his goals to change the dynamics of a season that had been complicated until now.



After dominating Italian football for nine years, the Juventus team has entered a process of physiological, but notable, involution. He handed over the title of Italian champion last year and qualified for the Champions League in an agonizing way, on the last day and with the decisive “help” from Napoli, who stumbled at home against HellasVerona.

The board wanted the coach to return Massimiliano Allegrifired two years earlier to seek a more attractive game, without results, but this campaign has been marked by ups and downs.

The Juventus is now fifth, one point behind the positions of Champions Leaguemarked by the Atalantaand with one more match against the Bergamo team.

The solution to all the problems must be, according to the youth directors, DV7. The one in charge of creating a revolution and contributing the goals that, for different reasons, the current striker has not been able to provide.

The top gunner in the Juventus is the Argentine Paul Dybala, with seven goals, followed by bruisewho scored five.

VlahovićAt Fiorentina, he scored 17 in 21 games and played amazing football. Powerful, complete, capable of finishing direct fouls and penalties, the Serbian will make his debut next week against Hellas Verona of the Argentine Giovanni Simeon.

The arrival of Vlahovic seemed to be able to open new horizons for Alvaro Moratatarget market Barcelona from Xavi Hernandezbut at the moment the Italian media exclude this possibility.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Dybalawhose contract expires next June, and still has not reached an agreement to renew.

The Italian press has assured in recent days that the Turin club, after the important investment by Vlahovićplans to make a lower offer to Jewel, whose future is still up in the air.