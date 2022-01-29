Will BTS and Ariana Grande finally have their collaboration?

With the K-Pop band about to release a new song, the expectations for BTS collaborating with Ariana Grande gained strength and here we tell you what the reason was.

The idols from HYBE they have held the attention of their fans, who hope that the next album will be released in no time. While that’s happening, bts They already announced their comeback with a song and they became a trend after releasing the first look.

Not many details are yet known about the melody that will bear the name of butterbut the little that is known was enough for ARMY begin to join the pieces in search of signs for a future job with the interpreter of positions.

We know that this is one of the collaborations most anticipated in the music industry, since they are two of the most popular acts of the moment, but also the opportunities for this to happen now are even greater, since Ariana Grande is already part of the HYBE family.

You may also be interested in: The so-called BTS effect, its impact on the economy and advertising

Butter raises expectations for a song between BTS and Ariana Grande

Recently the idol group announced his new song with a teaser image that includes a heart-shaped piece of butter, which seems to melt with temperature, but was also accompanied by sounds that reinforce this idea.

ARMY I experience many emotions for this news but also a screenshot of a tweet from Ariana Grande where he just wrote a butter emoji, is this the sign we were hoping for?

Sadly the tweet of the singer is the product of an edition, but the suspicions that butter it will be a collaboration they are still maintained, so on this or a next occasion we may have news of the collaboration dreamed by admirers.

Learn More About Bangtan Sonyeondan’s New Single And Their Plans idolsdo not miss the details of their next musical releases.