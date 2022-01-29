Why were you chosen to narrate the documentary ‘Mi Selección Colombia’?

Maluma will take a brief step from music to documentaries, as the Colombian will act as the narrator of the series of Amazon Prime Video, “my Colombian selection“, which portrays the participation of the coffee group in the Copa America 2021 and its process towards World Cup Qatar 2022.

“We wanted to have a narrator who will help us reveal the history and when thinking of possible narrators, the first thing we think of is that soccer fans would already be with us, let’s say with the National Team,” he said in a conversation with RÉCORD, the producer of the series, Pedro Davila.

“We wanted to bring someone who was not so much from the soccer world, not a soccer player, not exactly a sports commentator, no one from within the national team but we wanted to bring someone who will represent all Colombians who will leave the name of Colombia high, “he added.

Given the versatility that ‘Pretty Boy’ has, who has also been involved in the world of fashion, acting and now in soccer, and failing to develop as professional player, will now transmit his passion for this sport from the small screen.

“We found in Maluma not only a great professional who watched all the episodes who put his personal touch on everything, but we also found in him a person who had wanted to be a professional footballer in his early days who today plays football like a crack, who has a very clear passion for this sport and it is what we wanted to say when one hears about the National Team, not only in this project but in general. It catches you, it transmits and he is a cultural icon wherever he goes,” he said.

In this way, the singer will show the daily life of yellow fever, who will not only lend his voice to this project, but also got totally involved to connect in a different way with the fans.

“I don’t know we can think of a better narrator than him because he fills all the boxes that we were looking for someone passionate, with a good voice, someone who was recognized beyond the scope of the soccer, someone who put on the shirt for the country and Maluma fulfills all that was very involved with the project, he was giving it 100 percent, “he concluded.

