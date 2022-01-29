Why hasn’t Salcedo reported with MLS’s Toronto? -David Medrano

DISCOMFORT MLS

For 2 weeks, Carlos ‘Titán’ Salcedo reached an agreement with the MLS to play for Toronto and also reached an agreement with the Tigres board to pay the almost 3 million dollars that the northerners requested for the central defender, however, the player has not been able to travel to Canada, since the feline leadership refuses to pay him the 10 percent that, by FIFA regulations, corresponds to him and that has stalled the negotiation to the extent that the MLS has already suggested to the player who files a dispute with FIFA, since the negotiation between the two boards is closed.

BACKGROUND

In August of last year, Carlos Salcedo had practically reached an agreement with the engineer Alejandro Rodríguez to renew for 4 years with the Tigres, however, the departure of the leader and the arrival of Mauricio Culebro set the negotiation back, and Instead, the defender was presented with an offer to renew for one year, a situation that the “Titan” did not accept and opted to end his contract on December 30 of this year to go free. In December, the interest of Palmeiras and Toronto arose and finally the MLS team was the one that reached an agreement with Tigres to make him a franchise player.

STUCK

The Tigres board has already reached an agreement with the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo, which is part of the Carlos Salcedo negotiation, since the player has a contract with Toronto, although he was loaned to Santos from Brazil. In the first instance, the northerners could not convince the player, since to come to Mexico he requested an increase in relation to what he earns in Toronto and what he charged with Santos from Brazil, however, yesterday they reached an agreement and began with the administrative procedures for registration and for this they will have to release the “Titan”, since it is part of the agreement with the MLS. Soteldo yesterday was a starter in the victory of Venezuela against Bolivia.

