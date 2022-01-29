Why does BBVA charge “membership” for debit card withdrawals? This responds the bank

Users of BBVA Mexico debit cards reported an unusual commission charge for cash withdrawal, which was called “membership.”

According to cardholders, the extraordinary charge, of up to 50 pesos, had never been applied to them, so its appearance created confusion.

When opening a debit account with BBVA, users explained that they were informed that a debit card or a payroll account does not generate any cost or commission for managing it or for a minimum balance.

Among the benefits offered by said bank is the ability to make unlimited withdrawals from all BBVA branch ATMs.

However, BBVA staff explains that users will be able to make up to four free withdrawals per month using the physical card (plastic); however, if the client makes five to eight withdrawals per month, a commission of 25 pesos will be charged.

In case more than eight withdrawals are made, the commission will amount to 50 pesos.

“We suggest you make Withdrawals Without a Card since this way no membership fee is generated,” recommends BBVA.

“The cost of membership depends on the cash withdrawals you make with the card at an ATM, if you make from zero to four withdrawals the membership is free of charge, if there are five to eight withdrawals it will be 30 pesos plus VAT and if they are greater to eight it will be 55 pesos plus VAT,” the bank explained to a user on Twitter.

Hello, good afternoon. Gamaliel attends you, a pleasure to greet you. Can you mention us via DM if you have made more than 4 cash withdrawals at an ATM? We remind you that you should only chat with this account that is verified (with a blue check mark). — BBVA Mexico Responds (@BBVARe_mx) January 12, 2022