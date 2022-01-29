Why did Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony get divorced? This is the real reason

the marriage of Jennifer Lopez Y Mark Anthony It was one of the most notorious in the entertainment world. After the interpreter of Live my life separated from Dayanara Torres, mother of his two children, Ryan and Cristian, married JLo. The relationship began in 2004 and lasted until 2011, but only until 2014 was the divorce made official. As a result of that love, their twins, Emma and Maximilian, were born on February 22, 2008, two sons.

Although JLo is currently happy in her love relationship with Ben Affleck, with whom he had already had an affair several years ago, many of his fans do not forget the difficult episodes of crisis and anxiety he experienced when he was with Marc Anthony. Although they seemed to be very happy, Jennifer Lopez asked the singer for a divorce. Many came to think that it had been an alleged infidelity. However, years after their high-profile breakup, the singer revealed the real reason for their breakup in her book. True Love

JLo and Marc spent a decade together Photo: Getty

“I was sitting while I was doing my makeup and suddenly I felt my heart beat out of my chest and I couldn’t breathe, I started to feel anxious. I wondered what was wrong with me and went to my manager to tell him that something was going on because I felt like I was going crazy.” said the artist, referring to a panic attack she suffered at that time in her life that prompted her to divorce her then-husband Marc Anthony. “My mother was also there and she came to my side. It was one of those moments when you’re scared but you can’t scream, I looked at Benny and my mom and said those words: I can’t go on with Marc. Then I started crying.

According to the artist, although she was going through a great moment on a professional level, internally she was not completely happy, because she did not feel full with the father of her children. “Nobody knew what he was going through. I had two kids, I was on American Idol at the time, and my single “On the Floor” was number one worldwide, but my relationship was fading and I was terrified.”

In addition, she added in an interview with Oprah, that once her divorce was made official, she felt like a failure, since she had not been able to keep her family together. However, some time later there was a new opportunity in love with Álex Rodríguez, with whom he had plans to marry, but in the midst of the pandemic everything changed and they ended their love story. Soon after, it became known that he was again with Ben Affleck, his old love.

