Why DiCaprio Quit Working On Guillermo Del Toro’s Last Movie

Shortly before filming began, Leonardo Dicaprio quit working on the last movie William of the Bull. Is about the alley of lost souls, which although it will not be seen in Latin America until next year (at the end of January), will debut this weekend on the big screen in the North American market. After the departure of the actor from titanica, his place was taken by Bradley Cooper.

The person in charge of explaining the reasons behind the resignation of DiCaprio it was his own of the bull. The director told why the interpreter took a step to the side and Cooper became the chosen one to give life to Stanton Carlisle. It was during an interview with TheWrap, where he referred to the details of making this psychological thriller that is presented as a remake of the 1947 feature film by Edmund Goulding.

“I was interested because we have a common interest in the fairs, but very early in the process we understood that there was going to be a conflict with the dates”explained the director. “I needed enough time to get a cast together the way I envisioned it. We had written the part Lilith for Cate Blanchett, I wrote the clem for Willem Dafoe, that of Bruno for Ron Pearlman, and so on. We couldn’t rush to shoot fast because we needed to coordinate all the schedules on this movie.”, assured.

Although he did not say which was the film that complicated the agenda of DiCaprio, it is believed that it may have been killers of the flower moon, the new film of Martin Scorsese. William of the Bull was in charge of emphasizing that the farewell was “on good terms”. So he went looking for Cooper, whom he defined as someone “with a vintage face, who looks like a guy from the 30s or 40s”. The director noted Limitless Y A star is born Like the movies that convinced him to call Bradley Cooper.

What is The Alley of Lost Souls about?

Framed within the psychological thriller genre, where titles such as Shutter Island or enemy, the alley of lost souls It will tell the story of a fair organizer who has a particular talent for manipulating the people he works with. Joining a psychiatrist will put everything at risk, including himself. In Rotten Tomatoes, the original film has an 88% approval rating.

