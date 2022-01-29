Why are CR7 and Bad Bunny in danger if they drive this car?

Midtime Editorial

In 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo premiered a spectacular Bugatti Chirona supercar with a price close to €2.5 million which is now in the middle of the eye of the hurricane due to a tire defect.

What is wrong with the Bugatti Chiron?

According to a report from the European Comissionthe spectacular car from the French manufacturer, which is also found in the garage of other athletes and celebrities such as Karim Benzema Y bad bunnyhave a failure what could be the causing an accident.

This is how it would impact the sports car

According to the statement from the European ComissionBugatti Chiron failure is presented in “the cracks that can form in the sidewall of the rear tire could cause a sudden loss of pressure. As a consequence, there could be a loss of vehicle control increasing the risk of an accident.

“The product does not meet the established requirements in the Regulation on the homologation and surveillance of the market of motor vehicles and their trailers, and of the systems, components and independent technical units intended for said vehicles”, it was added in this regard.

In this situation, both CR7 like the others lucky 500 in acquiring the amazing supercar they must take their jewel to review, because a tire failure of a vehicle that can pass from 0 to 100 km in 2.5 seconds Y reach 420km/h it is not something to be overlooked.

