Who will compete for the Best Actor statuette?

The statuette for Best Picture is the most recognized prize awarded by the Oscars. It is usually given last. except for the controversial decision to change the order due to the possibility of the posthumous award to Chadwick Boseman. However, another of the essential recognitions during the night of the red carpet is when he is named the Best Leading Actor of the year. This is our Oscar 2022 forecast to find out who will be nominated on February 8:

Will Smith for ‘The Williams Method’

Many classify this as one of the “last” opportunities that the actor has to take the golden statuette. It would certainly be very strange if the Academy did not nominate Will Smith, for a role that has everything to win recognition. We are talking about a consecrated actor, with a powerful fandom for whom, unfortunately, they have never seen fit to award him the celebrated award. Is about a real biographical character, something that academics like and how.

B.Cumberbatch for ‘The Power of the Dog’

It is the great alternative in this Oscar 2022 forecast for Best Leading Actor. It doesn’t have as much press or repercussion, but Nobody denies that his Phil Burbank is not one of the great roles of the year. Relentless, complex and totally deromanticized, the reflections that Cumberbatch projects shake everything a canonical genre such as the western.

Denzel Washington for ‘Macbeth’

We recently learned that he was going to return to action with The Equalizer 3but first it looks like Washington is aiming for the awards thanks to Macbeth by Joel Coens. The actor already has two Oscars and it would be very strange if his work were not nominated, given that one of the most outstanding virtues of this adaptation is his powerful performances. The Shakespearian work is not going to go empty in the nominationseven less with the opinion of international critics and a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Joaquin Phoenix and ‘C’Mon C’mon’

It is true that academics prefer the wildest Phoenix. Proof of this are other nominations such as the joker or your Comfortable Gladiator. The journalist he plays represents a much more restrained version, in a record in which we had never seen the actor.

Andrew Garfield for ‘Tick, Tick…Boom’

That Andrew Garfield takes the recognition is perhaps asking too much. The nomination itself would be a surprise. Regardless, no one has shown more versatility as an actor than Garfield this year. We have seen him in hundreds of different records and now, we enjoy his Jonathan Larson. Singing and dancing like few canthe one-time Oscar nominee, deserves to at least be back in the highest of industry recognition.