Who will be the Best Leading Actress?

Next February 8th we will know the nominations of the 94th edition of the golden statuettes best known in the film industry. Every year there are great favorites, but some categories have been especially complicated. Despite having suffered months for theaters due to the pandemic, the level in all categories has been excellent. For this reason, even figuring out the candidates is an arduous task, as we could already see in the Best International Film section. Now it’s the turn of the Oscar 2022 forecast for Best Leading Actress:

Alan Haim

It was the great surprise of liquorize pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson’s last film. Critics compare his role to the work of an Oscar-winning genius like Joaquin Phoenix. Nominated this year for the Golden Globes and with Anderson’s ability to elevate the performance of his cast, undoubtedly deserves to be taken into account at least among the final candidates to obtain the award.

Kristen Stewart

It was the favorite option of many, but over time that hype has been deflating. Much has to do with the fact that Pablo Larraín’s biopic hybrid has not finished convincing international critics. But nevertheless, your talent parade cannot go unnoticed, especially considering that Stewart has spent years carefully choosing his roles, after starring in the saga Twilight.

jodie eat

Although the tape has been a commercial failure, Comer has managed in this medieval story outshining his two male co-stars (Matt Damon and Adam Driver). motion reflection me too and with some key nuances, within the brutal violence and phallocentric dirt, ridley Scott relied heavily on the work of Jodie Comer and that is why, should get the recognition of the Academy.

Olivia Coleman

The first film by actress Maggie Gyllenhaal It is on several lists of the best of the year, so it is not uncommon to think that Olivia Colman, one of its protagonists, is present among the nominations, having been present in the category in the main film competitions. Colman took the award at the 2019 by The favourite and was nominated again last year for The father.

Penelope Cruz

Many of you may think about how Penelope Cruz is going to be in this Oscar 2022 forecast, Yes parallel mothers it has not even been the option of the Spanish Academy for the category of Best International Film. However, the director from La Mancha shoots a lot abroad, so much so that his story about motherhood has won relevant prizes at different festivals in which not even the good boss has participated. Cruz won a Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival and the Los Angeles Critics Association gave him the same recognition.