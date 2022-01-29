Who was Linda Lovelace: the story of abuse behind the star of “Deep Throat”

“I wouldn’t have liked to meet Linda Lovelace or have anything to do with her. I am not like that at all. That wasn’t me.” In 1980, the first great adult film star gave a press conference in which she told the other side of what she had lived to film Deep Throat. The turn of him towards anti-porn militancy, from that moment on, it still echoes in the present.

Lovelace was named again these days due to the repercussions of the sex parties inside the mansion of Playboy. Her life, ambivalent and tragic, was marked both by the glamorous ’70s and by the dark places of abuse that she suffered for a long time: almost two decades ago, He died after suffering a brutal car accident.

What was Linda Lovelace’s life like before “Deep Throat”

Linda Lovelace was born as Linda Susan Boreman on January 10, 1949 in Bronx, New York. His childhood was marked by religion and abuse. his father, John Boremanwas a policeman and was completely absent, while his mother, Dorothy Tragney, worked in a bar and it was very violent.

in his autobiography Ordeal, The Truth Behind Deep Throat, First published in 1980, Lovelace described how her mother abused her.

An image of Linda Lovelace in the ’70s. (Photo: AFP)

“She beat me up for the smallest detail. Once he sent me to the pharmacy to buy nose drops and I came back with the wrong brand: I was 11 years old and he hit me with a broomstick for that mistake. He said he would have gotten the right one if he didn’t think about boys so much,” she wrote.

Those punishments he received were complemented with a strong religious background. He always went to strict Catholic schools, which shaped his personality as a teenager. In the aforementioned book, she explained that at school she was nicknamed miss holy holy because she didn’t let the boys get too close to her. In English, that word is a distortion of hold onwhich means “wait”.

From New York he moved to Florida with his family and, at the age of 19, got pregnant. Her mother was the one who, according to Lovelace, was the one who took the baby up for adoption when she had him: she never knew that the document she signed was the transfer of her son to another family.

That traumatic situation created a crack in his life whose void he filled with a relationship that appeared on the horizon: the one she had with Chuck Traynor.

How Linda Lovelace met Chuck Traynor, her first husband

The arrival of Linda Lovelace to be the great star of Deep Throat can not explain Not to mention her first husband, Chuck Traynor.

Linda Lovelace and her first husband, Chuck Traynor. (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

Linda was recovering from one of her life-changing accidents when Traynor walked into her life. The crash left her with a broken jaw.several cracked ribs and a badly damaged liver.

The blow was so serious and it complicated the functioning of that organ so much that, years later, he received a transplant: he had suffered from hepatitis for a blood transfusion due to the accident.

It was a friend who introduced him to Traynor as a photographer. Linda was 21 years old and he was 27. It was her opportunity to leave the family home. “He was tall,” she explained in her autobiography, a physical feature that impressed her. The only one, because of the description he made. That was enough. In a few weeks they were already living together.

Who was Chuck Traynor, Linda Lovelace’s first husband

Traynor’s personal relationships were not entirely “white.” He owns a bar in Miami, his business began to go bad in those years, the end of the 60s, and he dedicated himself to being a pimp again. Lovelace and Traynor were married in 1971. Before long she She began to practice prostitution.

From Miami, they moved to New York. Manhattan, back then, was not the tourist luminary it is these days. Its streets, grey, dirty and violentwere full of conditioned cinemas, live sex shows and small-time spaces in which women stripped. Martin Scorsesein Taxi drivergive a visceral screenshot of that time.

Linda Lovelace, in the film “Linda Lovelace for president”. (Photo: IMDb)

In that context, they began to meet more and more shady people related to the entertainment world. Traynor forced Lovelace to participate in sexual moviesof short duration, which were spent in the peep shows that, stuck one next to the other, multiplied throughout Times Square.

He was the director of Deep Throat the one at a party swingers, saw one of these productions and saw something else in Linda. “My discoverer was Gerard Damiano. He had seen me in an eight-millimeter movie and he hired me to be in one of his,” Lovelace said.

Linda Boreman became Linda Lovelace by the grace of Damiano. Since he was a huge fan of brigitte bardotwhose initials are repeated, wanted his protagonist to also repeat the first letter of the first and last name. Thus was born the identity of the first great adult film star.

“Deep Throat” was financed by the mob

to produce Deep ThroatDamiano got 25 thousand dollars, according to the site All That Interesting, from the mafia who wanted to land in the universe of porn. Traynor was the one who received the payment for his wife: $1,250. Linda never had them in her hands.

A cinema, in the 70’s, that showed “Deep Throat”. (Photo: The Rialto Report)

It is difficult to confirm how much the film grossed, since there are no official figures to certify it, as happens with other films of the mainstream. There are sites that talk about 600 million dollars, which is possible since the film was released in different countries outside the United States and it was repeated for years in conditioned cinemas.

The Web The Numbers gives a somewhat lower number, but phenomenal for what was its small budget: 45 million dollars.

the sweeping success transformed life of all who participated. The film began to be commented in any area of ​​the show business and thus, too, he had luxury spectators. Opening in mainstream theaters, it had an impact like no other.

According to an article on the site IPU, with the passing of the days, more and more famous people went to see her. The singer passed through the rooms Frank Sinatrathe actress Shirley McLainethe screenwriter nora ephron and even then Vice President of the United States Spiro Agnew.

Deep Throat movie poster. (Photo: Amazon)

Journalist Bob Woodwardrecognized by the case Watergate, was also a fan of the film. That is why, when he wrote the investigation that ended up precipitating the end of the presidency of Richard Nixonnamed as Deep Throat to the informant he had.

Linda Lovelace was threatened to film Deep Throat

Over the years, Linda Lovelace tried to repeat the success with a sequel, but nothing was the same as before. In 1975 she wanted to turn around the image that was had of her with the comedy Linda Lovelace for Presidentwhile her relationship with Traynor it had already cracked. It was a failure.

In 1980, the pressure cooker that was for his life the filming of Deep Throat was uncovered. “I could never escape from Linda Lovelace, but I was able to make peace with her,” he said in an interview, in which he had already stopped being Lovelace.

the biopic lovelacestarring amanda seyfried, focuses a lot on the gender violence that Linda suffered. Directors Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman focused, above all, at that time in the life of the actress.

Linda Lovelace, in a scene from “Deep Throat”. (Photo: The Rialto Report)

Under the name of Linda Marchiano, a surname that she adopted thanks to her new husband, the ex-pornstar said that for years she was subdued by Traynor. First, since he forced her to work as a prostitute, with beatings and mistreatment. Then, until threatened her with a gun to make the film.

“When you watch the movie you are seeing how they rape me. It is a crime that it still shows itself; there was a gun to my head the whole time”, assured Linda, in a report that rescued the medium The Sydney Morning Herald when he died in 2002.

For many years, Lovelace led a feminist movement that led her to march against pornography in different parts of the United States. He also testified before various commissions of Congress on the effects of pornography on women and boys. Her voice was amplified.

How Linda Lovelace died

In 1990, Lovelace, her husband Larry Marchiano, and their two children they moved to Denver, Colorado, away from the world of porn and entertainment. Although in 1996 they separated, the relationship between the two remained on good terms.

On April 3, 2002, while driving her car down a street in that city, Linda could not control her car and flipped over twice. Her injuries were catastrophic. This time, the accident was fatal and could never be recovered.

Linda Lovelace, in the film “Linda Lovelace for president”. (Photo: IMDb)

Two weeks later, on April 22, and with no brain activity, Linda Boreman/Lovelace/Marchiano was disconnected of the mechanical support that kept her alive. Her family was next to her in the hospital bed.

“Everyone may have known her as something else, but we knew her as mom and as Linda. Nwe divorced you years agobut she was still my best friend,” Marchiano said, broken, in an interview with the BBC the day of his death.

In 1997, Linda had left an ambivalent but realistic reflection on what her time in porn had been, with all the darkness that this always implied: “I’m not ashamed or sad about my past. When I look in the mirror I know very well that I was able to survive.”

