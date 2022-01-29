Who is Selena Gomez’s boyfriend: his history of love

Selena Gomez has a busy heart. The singer has been in a romantic relationship since the end of 2020 with Jimmy Butlerthe player of the NBA. Although they have not commented on the matter, the paparazzi have hunted them on their romantic dates more than once.

Nowadays, Jimmy is part of the team Miami Heat and before he played in the chicago bulls. The athlete is one of the best in the NBAforming part up to five times of the All Star Game.

We will have to wait to see them together or wait for an official confirmation on social networks. And while Selena’s followers are dying to see the photos of her idol with her new love, we review some of the romances that the singer has had.





Jimmy Butler during an NBA game. // Gthree





His last romance —until the arrival of the basketball player Jimmy Butler—was The Weeknd, in 2017. The singer —who had a relationship with Bella Hadid, whom she abandoned to be available for her new love—became her best support when Selena received a kidney transplant due to the ravages of lupus, which she has been fighting since 2015. Their romance was intense, but it only lasted a few months. They maintained a courtship for 10 months and it was TMZ the medium that confirmed the break.

Rumors suggest that Justin Bieber’s shadow was very long and that Selena Gomez had not yet overcome the breakup, which meant that her relationship with The Weeknd did not come to fruition.





Selena makes eyes at The Weeknd // Gtres





Justin Bieber

The courtship between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dates back to 2009. It was the singer’s manager who put the —then— teenage stars in contact. Three a first approach, they began to see each other more often. The photos took a while to arrive, but finally the paparazzi caught them together and photographed one of their kisses during a vacation at the Caribbean.

Meeses later, they appeared next to one of the parties that are organized to coincide with the delivery of the Oscars in Hollywood. Although they arrived separately, they took photos together in a photo booth. Shortly after, the singer would be in charge of confirming the romance in The Ellen Show.

The declaration of Selena Gomez served so that the couple -baptized as ‘Jelena’— will be seen on numerous red carpets.

However, rumors of infidelities soon arrived and a long list of comings and goings. In January 2014, Justin Bieber fell into a spiral of bad habits and Selena Gomez ended up in a rehab clinic. In the end, Jelena ended their relationship, although they would end up giving each other a new opportunity.

After breaking up with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber began to be seen. Rumors suggest that the Canadian was very concerned about the state of health of his ex – after receiving the transplant – and they began to share moments together, including religious rituals in The Angels.

The reconciliation between the couple was taken for granted, but in May 2018 Bieber decided to give his love a chance with Hailey Baldwin, whom he would end up marrying shortly after. The news left Selena devastated that she composed the song Lose you to love me with the feelings I had at that moment.

Zedd

After her first breakup with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez gave love a chance with him DJ Zedd. In 2015, they collaborated on I Want You To Know and the spark jumped. In the edition of Golden Globes That year the romance was confirmed when both appeared very complicit hand in hand. The trouble is that the DJ could not stand the pressure of being in the media center and the story is over.

“Journalists called my parents. People hacked into my friends’ phones,” he said. DJ Zedd about his time with Selena in an interview. He ended up overwhelmed by the situation.

charlie puth

Shortly after, Selena Gomez began a relationship with the singer

charlie puth in 2016. They collaborated on We Won’t Talk Anymorea theme that talks about a love breakup and chemistry arose.

However, he realized that there was someone else on his mind and the romance only lasted a few months. So he spoke about it to the magazine Billboard. “The truth is that I came to a situation that was driving me crazy. Not that I was the only person on her mind at the time. She knew exactly what she was exposing me to.”