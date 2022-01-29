Who is Louisa Jacobson from The Gilded Age and is she related to Meryl Streep?

LOUISA JACOBSON is the breakout star of the new HBO and Sky Atlantic series The Gilded Age.

Let’s take a look at who she is.

Who is Louisa Jacobson?

Louisa Jacobson is an American actress who is new to the world of television.

However, she has worked hard to get to where she is.

Louisa has a BA in Psychology from Vassar College, an MFS in Acting from Yale University, and also studied at the British American Drama Academy in Oxford.

Is she related to Meryl Streep?

Louisa Jacobson is the daughter of award-winning actress Meryl Streep.

She is the youngest of the family headed by Streep and sculptor father Don Gummer.

What TV shows have you been on?

The Gilded Age will be Louisa’s biggest television role to date.

Scheduled to air in 2022, the Julian Fellowes series will star Louisa, as well as Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon.

The show is set in the United States during the Gilded Age, New York City’s boom years in the 1880s, and has already been labeled the “American Downton Abbey.”

Louisa plays Marian Brook, who is sent to live with her estranged aunts Agnes and Ada after her father dies, leaving her penniless.

When her character leaves Pennsylvania for New York, she knows that if she wants to get ahead, she’s going to have to get married.

However, Marian is determined to get more out of her life, not wanting to be just another wife.

Speaking to What to Watch, Louisa explained: “Marian knows that her likely destiny will be to marry to the best of her ability and survive, but she wants more than this.

“He wants to do something with his life. She wants to feel fulfilled.”

Her first television performance was in the 2019 television movie Gone Hollywood as Trish Sparks.

On stage, Louisa made her professional acting debut as Mary Dalton in the Yale Repertory Theater production of Nambi E. Kelley. native son, directed by Seret Scott.

In 2018, he starred in the Williamstown Theater Festival production of the Carson McCullers play. wedding member, opposite Tavi Gevinson and directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch.

In 2019, she played Juliet in The Old Globe’s production of Romeo and Juliet.