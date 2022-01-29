Who is going to narrate the Cruz Azul matches?

Paco Villa would have submitted his resignation to TUDN after he was forced to apologize to América and its directors by the television station.

The Cruz Azul matches at the Azteca Stadium they wouldn’t be the same without the voice of Paco Villa in the microphones of TUDN narrating all the actions on the field, since the Mexican narrator has managed to earn the respect of the viewers with his professionalism, but also the affection of the cement hobby for his passion and love for the colors of La Maquina.

And it is that after unfortunate events from the television station of Chapultepecthe recognized narrator would have resigned from TUDN, This is how the journalist made it known Ignacio Suarez andn his column this Thursday, in the Récord newspaper, where he also clarified that at the time said resignation was not accepted for de side of the company.

“Very influential sources within TUDN they confirm that Paco Villa submitted his resignation the day after the infamous request, same that they would not have accepted him at that time. I wouldn’t be surprised Paco Villa is brave and upright, his contract expires in Decemberfinishing the World Cup, and given the circumstances might not want to renew“, revealed the ‘Ghost’.

What happened to Paco Villa and TUDN?

The controversy was generated when in el TUDN program ‘Line of 4’ so much Paco Villa as Enrique ‘Perro’ Bermudez criticized strongly to the president of America, Santiago Bañosfor his late action in hiring reinforcements, which was not taken at all well by the azulcrema manager.

Subsequently, both commentators launched simultaneously the same message of apologies to the azulcrema painting and to Santiago Baños and they promised to invite him to the program later to interview him on the subject of transfers, lor which remained as a clear imposition by the high command of Televisa.

Who would narrate the Cruz Azul matches?

After his forced apology message, Paco Villa stopped posting on social networks, however, he reappeared this Thursday to announce that had been infected with coronavirusso that I was not going to narrate the game of the Mexican National Team tonight against Jamaica in the World Cup Qualifiersthus confirming for now his tenure on television.

It was then that he gave up the microphones of TUDN to Raul Perezwho will be in charge of the Tri story today, and who has even already narrated the local games of Blue Crossalternating the narration with Paco Villaso in the event that Paco’s absence is prolonged due to covid-19, It would be Raúl who would give voice to the actions of La Maquina from the Aztec stadium, even gift Emilio Fernando Alonso also I could recount the encounters.

This is how Raúl Pérez narrated Charly Rodríguez’s first goal with Cruz Azul: