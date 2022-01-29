International pop star Katy Perry has been engaged to Orlando Bloom since 2019.

Here’s a look back at all of her past relationships.

Who has Katy Perry dated? List of boyfriends from Orlando Bloom to Russell Brand

Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first got together in January 2016 and broke up in February 2017.

In March 2018, the two got back together. The following year, they announced their engagement via Instagram.

On August 26, 2020, the two welcomed their first child together: Daisy.

John Mayer

Katy and singer-songwriter John Mayer dated on and off from 2012 to 2015.

Her 2017 album The Search for Everything features several songs that Mayer has confirmed are about her.

Robert Acroyd

In both 2012 and 2014, Katy Perry was linked to Florence and the Machine guitarist Robert Ackroyd.

diplo

Katy and DJ/producer Diplo, whose real name was Thomas Wesley Pentz, were rumored to have dated in the spring of 2014.

russell brand

Russell Brand and Katy started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of Get Him to the Greek.

The two became engaged the same year and were married on October 23, 2010.

They later divorced in 2012.

travie mccoy

From 2006 to 2008, Katy and Gym Class Heroes frontman Travie McCoy dated.

She played his love interest in the Cupid’s Chokehold music video.

johnny lewis

Katy was linked to actor Johnny Lewis from 2005 to 2006.

He is known for his work on Sons of Anarchy and The Runaways.

Matthew Thiessen

Relient K frontman Matthew Thiessen and Katy dated from 2003 to 2005.

What is Katy Perry’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Katy Perry has an estimated net worth of $330 million.

His annual salary is estimated to be around $25 million.