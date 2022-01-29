Which Marvel Comics Inspired ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

The year 2022 marks an exciting year for Marvel fans. The long-awaited fourth Thor movie, Thor: love and thunder, is scheduled for release in July. It’s just in time to become a potential summer blockbuster. Taika Waititi returned to direct this Marvel Cinematic Universe entry following the success of his first Thor comic book movie, Thor: Ragnarök.

The MCU movies don’t always stick to their comic book origins. However, the source material influenced various story arcs throughout the franchise in several instances. what comics did they do Thor: love and thunder pull from?

The MCU’s ‘Thor’ Movies

(LR) Director Taika Waititi with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ stars Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson at the Marvel panel during San Diego Comic Con 2019. | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The filmmakers of the MCU have decades of material in the original comics to draw inspiration from. Thor first appeared in August 1962 in Journey to Mystery #83. Disguised as a medical student named Donald Blake, he reveals his true identity to a group of aliens. In the 2011 film, Dr. Erik Selvig arrives to free Thor from SHIELD agent Phil Coulson. Selvig states that Thor is a medical student named Donald Blake, which goes back to the comics.

The first three films drew story arcs from numerous Thor comics, including mighty thor and the Loki series. the third movie, thor: ragnarok, took stories from Thor vol. 2 and hulk Planet, among others, as detailed by CBR.com.

Even though a lapsed partnership with Universal prevented Marvel from making future Hulk movies solo, Waititi implemented the Planet Hulk storyline into the film with a slight twist: the character accidentally ends up as a gladiator on another planet instead of being sent to the Hulk. there.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is based on 1 major comic book story

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/T-ktgJu5w84?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Fans are excited about the upcoming fourth film because of the fun and chaotic style that Waititi brought to the third film. The announcement that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) was returning to become the new Thor further fueled the anticipation. According to Nerdist, this plot comes from the comic. The Mighty Thor.

Foster’s transition to Thor happened over an arc that spanned several years and saw Jane take on the role of wielder of the legendary hammer Mjölnir. She kept a secret identity, and when she wasn’t the heroic Thor, Foster battled breast cancer. The tragic story showed Foster completely disease-free when she was in the persona of Thor. When she was the deadly Jane Foster, chemotherapy treatments for cancer weakened her and she ultimately claimed her life.

Jane Foster’s Thor story unfolds in The Asgard/Shi’ar War, Thunder in your veins, Lords of Midgard, the thor of warY The death of the mighty Thor.

What Taika Waititi has told us about the film so far

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/hQElej6tGJI?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Oscar-winning actor, director and writer, Waititi claims Thor: love and thunder it’s the “craziest movie I’ve ever done.”

Principal photography wrapped in June 2021, and Waititi posted an Instagram photo of Hemsworth and himself with a caption that sent Marvel fans wild. In it, he said that he and Hemsworth were “too cool” to care about creating movies to bring people absolute joy.

In an interview with Empire, Waititi explained that he had done some “crazy things” in his life and had lived 10 lifetimes. Still, she claims Thor: love and thunder It’s the craziest movie he’s ever worked on. She even joked that the movie is so crazy that it could be the end of her career.

Thor: love and thunder It will currently be released on July 8, 2022 in theaters.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth received $20 million for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’