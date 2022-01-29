Which Ariana Grande Fashion Trend Should You Wear?

Ariana Grande’s talent made her a star on the music charts, but her fashion sense also makes her shine on every occasion, can it inspire a change in your image?

During their concerts and presentations, Ariana Grande She usually accompanies her image with glamorous outfits that accompany her while she moves on stage. However, her looks from her everyday days help us to see that at every moment this girl captures her essence.

There are garments and accessories that are now part of her style almost permanently and that is because the perseverance that this girl put in their use led us to associate some items with the singer.

Despite this, Ari constantly tries to reinvent herself and sometimes surprises us with new elements that make her look fantastic and motivate us to use them too.

Of all the trends fashion what do you use Ariana Grandesome may be perfect for you according to the style you like to wear and your priorities when it comes to dressing, that’s why we will guide you towards a new proposal that will give your look a twist.

You just have to answer this test and write down each of your answers, at the end check which letter you chose more often and you will find the result that corresponds to you.

Ariana Grande fashion can be part of your look

1. What quality should a piece of clothing have for you to wear it?

A) Make it light

B) Adapt to different looks

C) I just like it too much

D) Make me look cool

2. What is most important to you when putting together an outfit?

A) To help me reinvent myself

B) Make it comfortable

C) Be fashionable

D) Make my figure stand out

3. What hair style do you prefer to wear?

A) I don’t like to stick to just one look

B) In dark tones

C) In colors, preferably pastel

D) loose hair

4. How would you describe yourself?

A) Sweet

B) Cheerful

C) Calm down

D) extrovert

5. One quality that makes you stand out is…

A) I add good energy to any situation

B) I always stay active

C) I am very orderly and careful

D) I can handle being the center of attention

6. Your favorite weather is…

A) All except windy

B) All except rainy

C) slightly hot

C) cold

7. How would you describe your style?

A) Female

B) Sporty

c) simple

D) Multifaceted

1. MAJORITY OF A

hair clips

Using colorful brooches will add a challenging and charming touch to your look that will accompany your looks in an incredible way, place them in front creating a headband or marking your bangs as this singer did.

2. MAJORITY OF B

Oversized Hoodies

One of the most comfortable and fascinating fashion trends that Ariana Grande uses frequently are long sweatshirts, depending on their style and cut some of them work as flirty dresses, while others will look great with shorts.

3. MOST C

high ponytail

The iconic hairstyle Ariana Grande we love it, although this singer usually uses extensions to obtain the desired volume, you can resort to other techniques such as crepe or the use of heat to obtain a similar effect.

4. MOST D

platforms

High-heeled shoes can not be missing in the outfits of Ariana Grande and some of the ones she has used most frequently are the platform boots that stylize her figure and give her a unique presence.

Recently this singer showed how her hair looks natural and without extensions, we tell you why she moved her fans.