WhatsApp works in a simpler way to send photos and videos to your contacts | apps | Application | Tricks | Guide | News | SPORT-PLAY

Have you ever tried the beta version of the mobile app WhatsApp? To be part of this privileged group, you only need to enter the following link and sign up. You will be able to access content and tools that have not yet been enabled in all countries, such as the business version of the app.

Recently, it was reported that in this version they have introduced an interface to improve the transfer of photos and videos to all your contacts. Basically, now you can access any chat and hit the send photos button to access the new menu.

From there your entire photo reel will be loaded, divided into two sections: recent and gallery. You will be able to preview the content to send and also select several files at the same time in the huge squares that we will have at our disposal.

It should be noted that only some users of the beta version have the update, it has not yet been standardized for all mobiles. The WaBetainfo media has shared a screenshot in which you can see the new system in action.

The purpose of this change is that you do not have to leave the WhatsApp application to explore your entire photo roll or files in order to send content to your friend or family member. Do you like what you see? Without a doubt, it will save us a few seconds in the action of moving multimedia content.

WhatsApp works in a simpler way to send photos and videos to your contacts. (Photo: WaBetainfo)

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y spreader. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.