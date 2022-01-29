WhatsApp is going to fix its biggest bug when sending photos

WhatsApp is already working on a small, very useful redesign for the sending interface photos or videos. The company has been offering two ways to do it for years: with the attach button and with the camera button. now one will come upgrade which will improve the user options for the option of camera. Everything will be more orderly and it will be possible send content much faster and without resorting to almost hidden options. This change will be available for WhatsApp Android!

Sending photos from the gallery will now be easier on WhatsApp

To send a photography on whatsapp you must click on the camera icon or the attachment icon and then gallery. If you click on the camera icon you can take a photo or select one of the most recent.

Now WhatsApp will implement a new menu when you click on the camera icon: This will allow access to gallery albums and not just recent photos. If you want to send a photograph that has not been taken recently, this new method will save you a lot of time.

The fact of having two buttons to send content and to differentiate between recent photos, gallery and photo taking may seem like a bug or bug in the interface. The reality is that the way to do it, although simple, can be a bit confusing depending on what you want to do.

From the next update you will be able to direct access to the gallery from the camera icon. Whether you want to take a photo, choose one of the recent ones or send one from the gallery, you can use the same button.

Goodbye to the button to attach a photo or video?

When WhatsApp implement this change it won’t make much sense to keep the send media button inside the send section. To use this method you will need a few more clicks and it will be redundant in the interface.

With the camera icon, accessible with a single click from the main interface, it will be enough to be able to send any type of content, whether recent or not. This could make the button in the attach section obsolete, so it wouldn’t be unusual to see how disappears in future WhatsApp updates.

Via Source