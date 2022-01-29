What to watch today on TV? Saturday, January 29, 2022 | TV

19.45 / TCM

‘Gosford Park’

USA, 2001 (134 minutes). Director: Robert Altman. Cast: Alan Bates, Kristin Scott Thomas, Maggie Smith, Jeremy Northam.

In the filmography of a director as overrated as Robert Altman, however, there are some emblematic films. It occurs, in general, when Altman strives to subordinate the staging to the study of the characters, a field in which he moves with great skill. This is the case of this absorbing work: in England in 1932, the Gosford Park mansion receives a group of select guests. With them comes their servants, who will occupy the lower part of the residence. Altman weaves together the escapades of more than 30 characters to peer into the bowels of the British class system and paint a detailed portrait of its abjection. To give even more luster to his play, he inserts a police plot into the story, with the manners of Agatha Christie, following a murder committed in the residence.

20.05 / Hollywood

‘Now you see Me’

Now You See Me . USA, 2013 (150 minutes). Director: Louis Leterrier. Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Morgan Freeman, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine.

Wild plot twists are the hallmark of this mix of thriller and comedy, which follows a group of magicians dedicated, in reality, to robbing banks. Although it abounds in stylistic stridencies, the film is followed with pleasure, even more so thanks to an excellent and bulky cast.

20.10 / Movistar Classics

‘The secret of the pyramid’

Pyramid of Fear. United States, 1985 (105 minutes). Director: Barry Levinson. Cast: Nicholas Rowe, Alan Cox, Sophie Ward.

At the beginning of his career, Barry Levinson shot wonderful, fresh and personal works, such as this exemplary example of a youth film. The secret of the pyramid It shows a story of impeccable narrative skill that imagines the adolescence of Sherlock Holmes, the beginning of his friendship with Watson and the confrontation with his first case. A film shot with as much passion as sincerity.

21.30 / The 1

The Ukrainian conflict, in ‘Weekly Report’

The tense situation between Russia and Ukraine focuses the attention of the report Ukraine, the world in suspense. A team of Weekly report He has traveled to Kiev to take the pulse of the situation in the Ukrainian capital in the face of the threat of a possible Russian attack. Later, the shadow of the volcano analyzes the aid that La Palma is receiving to rebuild houses, roads and businesses.

21.30 / The Sixth

‘laSexta noche’ welcomes José Bono and Samantha Hudson

The table of scientific experts of the sixth night analyzes this week what the imminent future of the pandemic will be like. In addition, it will look at the last hour and the keys to the Ukrainian conflict. On the other hand, the program interviews the former president of Congress José Bono and talks with the singer and actress Samantha Hudson.

21.55 / Paramount Network

‘The werewolf’

The Wolfman. USA-UK, 2010 (125 minutes). Director: Joe Johnson. Cast: Benicio del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, Emily Blunt.

Joe Johnston’s attempt to revive the myth of the lycanthrope insists on the character’s tragic connotations, though it soon slips into the realm of melodrama. And although it is true that the story is somewhat drowned out by special effects that should have tended towards modesty, the filmmaker makes an effort to visit the legendary components of the character to relate him to the classic models.

22.00 / DMAX

Police officers in action

the documentary series 091: Police alert continues in DMAX with his desire to portray the daily work of Spanish agents. In this week’s delivery, it will show different interventions such as the special device for the Champions League football match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan. Likewise, it will include the arrest of a man denouncing abuse in the family, will follow the call of an off-duty police officer who has been the victim of an attempted robbery in his private vehicle and will approach the mediation between the tenant of a room and its tenant due to coexistence problems.

22.00 / Antenna 3

Grand finale of ‘The Senior Voice’

Robert Tailor

The third edition of The Senior Voice look for your winner. The final of the program will face the two representatives of the teams led by Bustamante, Antonio Orozco, Niña Pastori and José Mercé. Each of the eight participants will perform a solo song and will be the coaches who choose the final four finalists. Since then, the decision on the winner of the program will fall to the audience on the set.

22.05 / The 1

End of the Benidorm Fest

The Benidorm festival has adopted a new competition system that includes the winner of the contest being the one who represents Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, based in the Italian city of Turin. Tonight the final of the Benidorm Fest is celebrated, which is attended by eight artists: Rigoberta Bandini, Rayden, Xeinn, Gonzalo Hermida, Chanel, Tanxugueiras, Blanca Paloma and Varry Brava.

22.30 / Sundance

‘The Blair Witch Project’

United States, 1999 (87 minutes). Directors: Daniel Miryck and Eduardo Sánchez. Cast: Heather Donahue, Josh Williams, Michael C. Williams.

Now that it has become fashionable to apply the mockumentary format to the horror genre, it is worth remembering that its paternity falls on the memorable The Blair Witch Project. His idea has been imitated by stupendous films like paranormal activities Y severe encounters, but also for works as abhorrent as Devil inside. In 1999, two unknown directors in their thirties acted as cunning publicists and created a web page with the supposed story of an American town with a terrible witch included. Later, the film was presented with the idea that it collected the material that had been recorded by three young film students who had tragically disappeared in the local forest. In this way, a subtle and terrifying game of reality and fiction is born, wrapped in a masterful lesson in montage and narrative progression, until reaching a horrible crescendo culminating in the most terrifying five minutes of cinema in recent decades. And all this without a drop of blood.

23.45 / The 2

The struggle of women for a free sexuality

Space the theme night broadcasts two documentaries that approach the sexuality of women and their struggle to live it in freedom. Deep Throat: When porn came out of the ghettoOr remember the premiere of this mythical film that became the first conventional porn film for the general public and that divided, in its day, the opinions of the feminist movement. Next, female pleasure It is the portrait of five women who try to open the way to gender stereotypes and fight for their fundamental and sexual rights, determined to break the silence imposed by certain societies and religious communities.

23.50 / TNT

‘The perfect Storm’

USA, 2000 (125 min.). Director: Wolfgang Petersen. Cast: George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Diane Lane.

Among the ostentatious blockbusters that inaugurated the cinema of the new millennium, The perfect Storm It still remains an example of good commercial cinema, which knows how to pause with its characters and in the only apparently light areas of its story. In this case, the one who approaches a small fishing boat that goes to sea without suspecting that a terrible storm awaits him.

