What is your new project? Johnny Depp returns to the cinema after the scandal with Amber Heard

Almost six years after his scandalous divorce from Amber Heard and the cross accusations of violence that directly affected his career, Johnny Depp returns to the cinema. And he will do it with a strong leading man who will keep him busy filming in emblematic places in Paris.

The role in question that the actor of Scissorhands It will be that of Louis XV, in a new film about the life of the king who ruled France for almost 60 years. The direction will be in charge of the French Maïwenn Le Besco, who in turn will play Countess Jeanne du Barry, who was the last lover of the “well-loved” monarch. Although it is not yet known what name the tape will bear, Variety He assured that the filming will last three months and will take place “in emblematic places in Paris, mainly in the Palace of Versailles”.

It should be remembered that Depp’s last work on the big screen was The Minamata Photographer, in which he played war reporter W. Eugene Smith. Although it was shot in 2020, due to the pandemic, it was only released in very few theaters in the United States last December. On the other hand, in the midst of his legal scandal, he lost his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the saga fantastic animals being replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

The popular star, who participated in the first two installments of the films that emerge from the universe Harry Potterdecided to abandon filming after losing the legal battle with the newspaper The Sunwho called him a “wife beater” for the complaint that her ex-partner Amber Heard had filed for gender violence. Months ago, the winner of three first Oscars and a Golden Globe referred to the repercussions of the complaints on his career. “It is a very complex situation. We live in a situation in history in which cancellation culture is polluted air that is exhaled. Nobody is sure, it is enough for someone to say only one sentence,” he remarked at a conference in the framework of the Festival of San Sebastian cinema.