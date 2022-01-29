The moment that all lovers friends have been waiting for finally arrives. This May 27, HBO Max will premiere ‘Friends: The Reunion‘, a special episode with interviews and dynamics between the original cast of the acclaimed sitcom.

the reunion of friends has created great expectations among the followers of the series, Well, in addition to being the first time in 17 years that all the protagonists will be together in framethe truth is that there is also the great curiosity about what the cast looks like today.

And it is that, while some of the protagonists have taken it upon themselves to maintain a low profile, the truth is others never left the industry and have been in the public eye ever since. Such is the case of Jennifer Aniston, who went from being Rachel Green in friends to a Hollywood star.

What is Jennifer Aniston’s secret? From Rachel Green in Friends to star in Hollywood

Yes OK, the paper of Rachel Green catapulted Jennifer Aniston to international fame positioning her for a long time as the highest paid actress on television, Her career after the Warner Bros. series has made the actress a benchmark in the entertainment industry.

Thanks to his impeccable performance as Rachel Greenwhich gave her five Emmy nominations, Jennifer Aniston began landing more movie roles. and little by little he moved away from the protagonists on television. And it is that, unlike his co-stars, Aniston did not find it so difficult to let go of her role and enter new characters.

Due to his constant work and dedication in the world of cinema, the actress pocketed 75 million dollars between 1997 and 2011.

During this time stands out his performance in productions that were great successes at the box office, such as Bruce Almighty (2003), Along Came Polly (2004), The Break Up (2006), Marley & Me (2008), He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) and J.You Go with It (2011), just to mention a few. It is worth mentioning that This last film was the one that brought Aniston the most money since she received 10 million dollars for starring in this film alongside Adam Sandler.

In addition to her career as a film and television actress, In 2008, Jennifer Aniston ventured into the world of production thanks to Burma: It Can’t Wait. Among her works as a producer stand out Cake (2014), dumplin’ (2018) and The Morning Show (2019), production with which he returned to star in series, becoming the actress highest paid on streaming platforms, earning a million dollars per episode.