What happened to Rolando Fonseca and Hernán Medford, protagonists of the ‘Aztecazo’?

We present to you what happened to the architects of one of the most painful defeats for the Mexican National Team at home

The ‘Aztecazo‘ made by Costa Rica in 2001 at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula before the Mexican team It is one of the most important victories in the history of the Costa Rican team and Hernan Medford beside Roland Fonseca They were the protagonists of that unforgettable feat.

Costa Rica gave Mexico one of the most painful defeats, known as the ‘Aztecazo’. Getty Images

Led by renowned strategist Enrique Meza, the tricolor squad reached the match on June 16, 2001 suffering in the qualifying rounds by having only four points after three matches played. Despite the bad moment, the Aztec fans were confident that the team would beat Costa Rica When playing at his maximum strength: Aztec stadium.

Mexico had never lost an official match at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, so all the fans of the green team were sure that this impressive mark would be maintained, but Fonseca Y Medford they had another plan.

The game started in the best way in favor of Tri with José Manuel Abundis opening the scoring in the first minutes of the match. But nevertheless, Costa Rica began to dominate the game and Roland Fonseca leveled the score with a beautiful free kick while Medford, after a rejection by Oswaldo Sánchez of a shot from Fonseca, got the second and final goal of the Tico team.

WHAT HAS BEEN OF FONSECA AND MEDFORD?

Fonseca He is one of the historical soccer players of the football of Costa Rica With more than 100 caps, the former striker began his career with Saprissa in 1991 and his first adventure abroad was in Mexico with Pachuca, a club in which he was only a few months.

After saying goodbye to Mexico, Fonseca militaria in soccer in Colombia and Guatemala. In 2001, the Costa Rican returned to Aztec football to play with La Piedad and after a year he would leave the institution and rejoin Alajuelense.

The last club Roland was the Carmelite AD of Costa Rica and the striker would hang up his boots in 2012. After his retirement, Fonseca He was involved at a managerial level in clubs such as Liberia and Turrialba but currently, as shown on his social networks, he works as a sports commentator

For its part, Hernan Medford He also came from the Saprissa youth academy and his quality led him to play in the Old Continent with Dinamo Zagreb, Rapid Vienna, Rayo Vallecano and Foggia from Italy. In 1994 he was signed by Pachuca, a team where he positioned himself as one of the most important figures in the squad. In 1997 he was transferred to León and would also establish himself as an important player in the emerald squad. Before leaving Mexico, Medford He lived a brief stage with Necaxa.

Medford He decided to end his career in 2003 and did so with Saprissa, the club that had given him the opportunity to make his professional debut.

Curiously, immediately after his retirement, Hernán took the reins of Saprissa and in 2006 he would take the reins of the National Team. Costa Rica , a squad he directed until 2008.

At the end of his period with Coast delicious, Medford had a brief period at the head of León de Mexico but was fired due to poor results. From 2010 to date, Medford He has directed a large number of clubs and even trained the Honduran National Team. Until now, the Tico boasts several titles and highlights the Concacaf Champions League that he won with Saprissa as well as championships in Costa Rica and Honduras.

Nowadays, Hernan Medford He also works in the media and is part of a sports program called “Futbol Connection”. Medford will be one of the panelists covering the match Mexico vs. Costa Rica at Aztec stadium, the place where together with Fonseca He achieved one of the most important achievements in Tico soccer.