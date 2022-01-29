What does the Mexican National Team need to qualify for Qatar 2022

Mexico will seek to participate in its 17th World Cup (Photo: José Cabezas/REUTERS)

With the entry of the FIFA dates for the year 2022, the Concacaf teams that will go directly to the Qatar World Cup will begin to be defined. Despite of irregular closure that Mexico experienced in 2021, it still has ample possibilities of hold on to the top three spots. The agonizing victory they had against Jamaica gave them three vital points for their aspirations, although Gerardo Martino’s team Your place is not yet guaranteed.

Mexico is in third position with 17 points; below the United States, which is located in the second step with 18, as well as the leader Canada that has been awarded 19. Behind the Tricolor, march Panama, its closest pursuer with 14 units, as well as Costa Rica in fifth place with 12. In that sense, the two remaining matches on the FIFA date in January will be crucial to increase the difference with their closest rivals.

With nine dates disputed, each of the teams from North America and the Caribbean have five pending matches ahead of them. In these matches each one can add up to 15 points. Gerardo Martino’s team will face Costa Rica and Panama in the following matches. Being the fifth and fourth place, respectively, a couple of hypothetical victories they would put them on their way to ensure their stay.

To secure their ticket, Mexico must beat Panama at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Bienvenido Velasco/EFE)

So that the Tri secure your stay before the end of this FIFA date requires a combination of results. First of all, it should win in their match against Costa Rica on the field of the Azteca Stadium, while Panama must fall in their match against Jamaica. In that case, Mexico would increase its advantage to 20 units, with a difference of six with respect to the canaleros.

Despite this, there would still be a game to play, that is, when they host Panama at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula stadium. In that case, also they should get all three points with a victory to increase their harvest to 23. With the present scenario, daddy It would be enough for him to add at least three units in the last scheduled games. In that way, would ensure the pass to the world.

Another case that could arise is that both Mexico and Panama win their next game. In that situation, they would maintain the same point difference that separates them in the standings, so uA victory at the Azteca Stadium would be vital to increase it to six. Even so, due to the number of pending matches, Mexico would not have secured their ticket, so they would have to win the match against U.S scheduled for March 24.

In their next match, the Tricolor will face Costa Rica on the Azteca Stadium field (Photo: Jeffrey Arguedas/EFE)

Finally, if inconstancy takes over the national team again and draws or loses against Costa Rica and Panama the possibility would be considerably complicated. In that case, they would run the risk of leaving the direct classification zone, so the margin of error would be reduced to a minimum. In such a scenario they would be forced to win against United States, Honduras and El Salvador, on the last date, as well as waiting for the results of the final day to define their situation.

It is worth mentioning that the current format in the Octagonal Final of Concacaf contemplates three and a half qualifying tickets to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In that sense, the three selections with the best score will access directly, while fourth place will play a playoff against the best team of the Oceania Football Confederation, which has the other half of the ticket.

Of the 21 editions that have been organized of the World Cup, Mexico has only been absent in five. That way, if everything goes as expected by the fans and coaching staff, Qatar 2022 would be his 17th participation, in which they will seek to transcend beyond the round of 16.

KEEP READING:

“You have to respect it”: Costa Rica coach surrendered before the Azteca Stadium before the match against Mexico

Mexico vs. Costa Rica: Martinoli, García and the Immortal return to narrate the Tri match

San Luis vs. America: Katty Martínez’s double in the Eagles’ win