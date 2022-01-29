What does Mexico need to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

We reached the point where we have to get out the calculator to know what results the Mexican National Team needs to tie the pass to the World Cup in Qatar 2022, before facing the final matches of the Concacaf qualifiers.

Mexico started the tie quite well and during almost the first half it was the leader, however, the defeats against the United States and Canada at the end of 2021, not only moved some names of the call, but also the position of the Tri, who depends on other results to regain the lead.

But the most important thing is to go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It should be remembered that in Concacaf the first three places of the Octagonal Final qualify, while the fourth place grants a last chance through the repechage.

What does Mexico need to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar?

After beating Jamaica, Mexico fulfilled the ninth of 14 days, so we have five games left to close the tie. El Tri has 17 points and is in third place in the standings, one point behind the United States and two behind leader Canada.

Below Mexico is Panama, with 14 units, so the difference is three points. With five games to play, the magic number for Mexico is to reach 26 points, which translates into three consecutive wins.

In that sense, the good news is that Mexico has three home games in a row Y the ticket could be obtained on March 24, at the Azteca Stadium, against the United States.

Costa Rica and Panama, the key rivals

On this FIFA Date, Mexico faces Costa Rica and Panama, which are Mexico’s closest rivals in the standings. If El Tri beats the Ticos it would practically mean knock them off the map in the competition for direct tickets.

The same would happen in the case of Panama, since the difference of three points would grow to six, with only three games to play in the tie. Now that if Panama loses its match against Jamaica on the tenth day and then falls to Mexico at the Azteca, Mexico will qualify virtually on goal difference.