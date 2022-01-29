What does Mexico need to go to the 2022 World Cup? all scenarios

The Concacaf Octagonal Final is reaching a critical point where tickets for him World Cup in Qatar 2022 will begin to be distributed and after the agonizing victory against Jamaica, the Mexican team you could almost get yours on this one FIFA date, although it would not totally depend on them.

In this selection break Mexico still will face Costa Rica and Panama, rivals that are key to the ticket for Qatar 2022, so a good performance and a couple of wins could be definitive.

How is the Octagonal Final going?

The Mexican team is located in the third position of the table with 17 units, a for below from U.S already two from Canada; all three hold direct qualifying places.

Below of them is Panama with 14 units, Costa Rica with 12 and then Jamaica with 7; The Savior with 6 units Y Honduras with 3, they are practically eliminatedalthough not officially.

What does the Mexican National Team need to go to Qatar 2022?

here we will see two feasible scenarios for the virtual qualification of Mexico. As noted in the table, there is a difference of 3 points between Mexico and Panama and it is important to make it clear that only 5 games left in the tie, that is, 15 points at stake.

if both win your next game, they will close is FIFA date with its cross; if Mexico wins, would need of youno more victory for ‘tie up’ your ticket to Qatar 2022, well the difference would be 6 units, with 3 more games to go and the goal difference would be vital. That virtual third victory of Mexico would be before U.S, visiting, the March 24th.

now for what Mexico ‘access’ this same FIFA Date to Qatar 2022 the scenario should be that the Tri defeat to Costa Rica in his next crash, which panama falls with Jamaica Y when they are measured among them that Tata Martino’s team wins, Well, although mathematically it would not be a fact, again the goal difference would give direction.

To be totally official, after this scenario a tie would suffice for Mexico in their next 3 games, since there would be a 9-point difference.

In case of lose or tie in view of Costa Rica and/or Panama, everything would postpone until the last day of the End Octagon.

