Uriel Linares

What are the favorite movies of Pat Mahomes and other NFL stars?

The NFL managed to get through one more season with everything and the pandemic and its variants that afflict us so much. The teams opted for extreme measures of isolation and controlled training, the result? The path that leads directly to Super Bowl LVI. Have you ever wondered what are the favorite movies of Pat Mahomes and other stars of the league? A track: Ryan Gosling, Jon Favreau Y Heather Ledger some starred.

Now all that remains is for you to go get a cold drink, put on your favorite team’s jersey and get ready with this information to surprise your friends the next time they get together to see Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers pitch, you will already know a little more about their lives outside the gridirons, take a look!

pat mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes has serious plans to return to the Super Bowl and get his second championship ring. Now, not all of his life happens on the field of play, he also likes to watch movies and has two favorites: clash of titans with Denzel Washington Y Ryan Gosling, and also The Sandlot: Story of a Summer, a baseball tape; precisely the other discipline that he practices.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady He is one of the most controversial players in the NFL, having been involved in the accusations faced by the New England Patriots for him deflategate, but we must also mention that he has won seven championship rings, a milestone in the sport. On the topic of favorite movies, the goat of the league has confessed that he enjoys Brian’s Song, a seventies drama that has the Chicago Bears as its main stage.

Aaron Rodgers

If there’s one NFL player stealing the spotlight without even being a Super Bowl contender, it’s hands down. Aaron Rodgers, who has decided to separate from the Green Bay Packers and his fate is uncertain. And of course he also likes to enjoy some movies, his favorite: Rudy, a biopic centered on the life of Daniel E. ‘Rudy’ Ruettiger, starred Sean Astin and Jon Favreau.

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning, also known as Mr. Comeback by starring in exciting comebacks in games not suitable for the faint of heart, has an immovable film on his list of classics: The Longest Yard, the original version of Low blow, the movie made popular by Adam Sandler in 2005.

Larry Fitzgerald

Few hands are as safe as those of Larry Fitzgerald, former player of the arizona cardinals; his impact on the field was such that he is only below Jerry Rice as the receiving receivers in NFL history. What do you think is his favorite movie? This is a classic from Eddie Murphy: A Prince in New York.

Rob Gronkowski

In the case of Rob Gronkowski, who nicknamed himself “I am party”, In addition to being one of the most outstanding tight ends today, he is also Tom Brady’s right hand man.. His thing is comedies, that’s why his favorite movie is billy madison by Adam Sandler.

Justin Tucker

Justin Tucker has established his career as one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, something that few can boast. On cinematic grounds, the Baltimore Ravens player likes thick stories with blood splattering everywhere, as well as in American Psycho, film starring Christian bale.

David Bakhtiari

A man who is known for dominating the scrimmage and protecting the integrity of Aaron Rodgers for years is David Bakhtiari, who has a great passion for Batman: The Dark Knight. Not only does he like the movie, he uses its songs as a method of concentration and achieving a transformation like the Joker (Heather Ledger): “The soundtrack helps me harness my emotions. It makes me mentally leave this good person and understand that, ‘Hey, for the next three hours, you have to be someone else between the lines’“he confessed to TheRinger.

