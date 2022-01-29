Volkswagen ID.5 and ID.5 GTX are already a reality: production started

Volkswagen started production of the fully electric ID.5 and ID.5 GTX. The process will be carried out at its plant in Zwickau, Germany.

The new one SUV-Coupe variant of the ID.4, initially it will only be marketed in the Old Continent. In fact, the brand estimates that this model will be the best seller of the three electrics that currently make up the Volkswagen ID.

Now, the models will use a 77 kWh battery packalong with the entry-level Pro version that offers 172 hp and 310 Nm of torque with its electric motor located at the rear.

New models: data

What’s more, the power will increase to 201 horsepower and 310 Nm of torque in the Pro Performance variant and will jump even more in the mighty gtxwhich will combine a front system of 108 hp and 162 Nm of torque with a 201 hp engine, to achieve a combined power of 295 hp.

According to the brand, both the Pro and Pro Performance versions will have an estimated range of 520 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. However, the mighty GTX will be able to reach up to 300 miles with as just one load.

A key fact is that the Zwickau plant has been object of transformations and for its process, around 1,200 million euros have been spent since 2018. Much of the investment went to the improvement and expansionwhich is automating 90%.

Regarding the Zwickau plant, Volkswagen said “it is the first large-scale installation of any volume manufacturer worldwide in change all production of internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

In fact, a total of six electric models from Volkswagen, Audi and Cupra are being developed on this site. These are the ID.3, ID.4, Audi Q4 e-tron, Q4 Sportback e-tron and CUPRA Born.

