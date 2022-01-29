Vin Diesel’s ‘lost twin’ is arrested in Mexico, it even looks like Fast and Furious | Viral

Jean G FowlerMarch 1, 2021 – 17:29

The authorities shared the photograph of the detainee, who has similarities with the actor.

Install

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

The Mexico City Investigative Police arrested a man who was nicknamed Vin Diesel for his striking resemblance to the Fast and Furious actor., with the same lack of hair and even similar facial features.

The PDI reported through its social networks that the subject, identified as Juan “N”, is a wanted criminal in Mexico City for the crimes he has committed since 2019, who also went viral due to the nickname they gave him. , according to Hedgehogs.

The man will be put under investigation to determine his guilt, but in the meantime, all we can do is think about how much he looks like Vin Diesel, since according to the media, the criminal even has the Triple X symbol tattooed, a film in which the actor also appeared.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker