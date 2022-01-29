Vin Diesel’s ‘lost twin’ is arrested in Mexico, it even looks like Fast and Furious | Viral

Jean G Fowler

The authorities shared the photograph of the detainee, who has similarities with the actor.

The Mexico City Investigative Police arrested a man who was nicknamed Vin Diesel for his striking resemblance to the Fast and Furious actor., with the same lack of hair and even similar facial features.

The PDI reported through its social networks that the subject, identified as Juan “N”, is a wanted criminal in Mexico City for the crimes he has committed since 2019, who also went viral due to the nickname they gave him. , according to Hedgehogs.

The man will be put under investigation to determine his guilt, but in the meantime, all we can do is think about how much he looks like Vin Diesel, since according to the media, the criminal even has the Triple X symbol tattooed, a film in which the actor also appeared.

“Juan N” is suspected of crimes such as robbery, homicide and other quite serious things that surely the real Vin Disesel, the one from the movies, would never do.