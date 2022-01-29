Vin Diesel: This is what the actor enjoys driving, does he go Fast and Furious?

For 21 years, Vin Diesel interprets Dominic Toretto in the saga Fast and Furiousone of his most prolific characters and that in 2021 even took him to space, but the actor confessed what are some of the things he enjoys driving.

On more than one occasion, Diesel he has said that he doesn’t drive like Dom, although he does like speed. He even confessed that he has a hard time separating himself from the character, because he finds it endearing and there are even certain things in the philosophy of Toretto what do you like.

Despite the fact that in front of the cameras the actor is seen making impossible turns and driving at unimaginable speeds, Wine Diesel what he likes most is driving on the roads, on those long drives with curves and straight lines, because “I find something therapeutic, especially when you go alone.”

In the first installment of Fast and Furious he drove a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS454. Photo: Archive

Like everyone else, he also loves listening to music when he gets behind the wheel, which can be very varied, since he enjoys electronic music, reggaeton, rock, and many more genres.

But, in this last aspect, there is something that bothers him: “If I want to listen to a song, but I go with more people in the car, I do not want them to think that just because they are there they have to tolerate certain music. But that’s how it happens”.

Diesel has acquired a passion for the vehicles he has driven throughout the saga of Fast and Furiousfor which he has acquired some of the cars, one of his favorites being a Chevy Chevelle SS454 from 1970which he ended up giving away to his daughter, who was born when they were filming the first installment.

