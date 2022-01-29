Vin Diesel Still Wants to Play Marvel Studios’ Black Bolt

Actor Vin Diesel has long been linked to the leader of Marvel Studios’ Inhumans called Black Bolt.

After they made a series that ended up being a flop, the Inhumans will be rebooted in Marvel Studios. Since from the film studio they believe that it has great potential, either as secondary luxury or in its own film. to interpret to Black Lightning has always sounded Vin Diesel, even the actor has publicly expressed his interest in bringing the character to life.

Vin Diesel has a good relationship with Marvel Studios as he lends his voice to groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, a role that would not prevent him from giving life to Black Lightning, since the stranger being-tree it is made by CGI and therefore we have not seen the face of Vin Diesel in none of the movies. curiously groot he only says his famous phrase “I am Groot” Y black lightning He doesn’t speak because his power lies in his powerful voice and if he makes a sound, everyone around him could be in serious danger.

They could introduce him in the Fantastic Four movie.

Like Marvel Studios the strategy of presenting went very well spider-man in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and then he had his solo film, they will repeat with other characters. Therefore it is speculated that The Fantastic Four will appear for the first time in Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2022) and after that they will have their movie. But also the inhumans could appear for the first time in that film of The Fantastic Four and then have their own solo stories. So let’s hope they confirm soon Vin Diesel What Black Lightning, since it is a character that is perfect for the actor.