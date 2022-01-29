Vin Diesel on Meadow, daughter of Paul Walker, in the ‘RyF’ saga

In the days before the premiere of fast and furious 9, a series of themes arose around the saga of action movies starring Vin Diesel. The actor spoke about a possible inclusion of Meadow Rain, daughter of Paul Walker, within the saga, which he does not rule out.











© Provided by Millennium

Meadow Walker and Vin Diesel attract attention on social networks by photo (Instagram).





This was revealed in an interview with Daily Pop from AND! News, where the experienced actor flipped the coin regarding a possible future for Meadow Rain Walker, who is a model and is currently 22 years old.

The 53-year-old actor spoke about the grieving process and the difficulties that occurred after the death of Paul Walker in the middle of the filming of the seventh installment of the saga in 2013.

“When the tragedy happened in 2013, dwe stopped filming Furious 7 for about five months because we were thinking about what we were going to do, while we were in mourning,” recalled the actor. “And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology“, he added.

As Fast and Furious director Justin Lin has already said, Brian O’Conner’s character lives on in the franchise; however, it is something that also represents a challenge in having the need to honor Walker.

“The fact that Brian O’Conner is still alive in this universe must be acknowledged. We are trying F9 (Fast and Furious 9, ‘Fast and Furious 9’) like himthe first movie of the last chapter, and at some point is something that I think about and how we can really show their presence but in a respectful way,” he said to ew.

As is known, Vin Diesel and Pauk Walker not only had a great friendship within the film as Dom Toretto and Brian O’Conner, but from there began a great friendship that lasted years, and that he still remembers.

“You have to honor that. On a personal level, we started this franchise together. Together we start the franchise, we started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise,” the actor told AND!.

Meadow Walker will be part of Fast and Furious 10?

The franchise of Fast and furious will still have at least two more movies, and according to testimonies the eleventh installment would be the last, so Meadow is still a candidate to be part of one of the next two films.

“I wouldn’t rule anything outVin said of Meadow’s involvement. “Just let me, without giving you all the secrets of Fast 10. Let’s say there’s nothing ruled out“, so we will have to wait if the model will appear or not.

According to the source, Meadow and Paul’s brother Cody were constantly on the set of fast and furious 9, reviewing that the actor’s legacy “can be incorporated”, so that the model would already know the people around the film.

replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









When is Fast and Furious 9 released?

fast and furious 9 opens in Latin America on June 24, but there are functions from Wednesday 23 for Mexico. It will be available only in theaters, and at the moment there is no news about the film on any platform. streaming.

replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









chaov